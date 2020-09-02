Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 3, Minnesota 0

September 2, 2020 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
      
Minnesota 0 0 0
Houston 1 2 3

First half_1, Houston, Quintero, 3 (Rodriguez), 28th minute.

Second half_2, Houston, Lassiter, 1 (Elis), 65th; 3, Houston, Lassiter, 2 (Elis), 70th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Greg Ranjitsingh, Dayne St Clair; Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper.

Yellow Cards_Struna, Houston, 79th; Boxall, Minnesota, 84th; Zahibo, Houston, 90th.

Advertisement

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Chris Elliott, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Greg Ranjitsingh; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, James Musa; Hassani Dotson, Jan Gregus (Emanuel Reynoso, 71st), Robin Lod (Ethan Finlay, 60th); Raheem Edwards (Kevin Molino, 60th), Marlon Hairston (Jacori Hayes, 71st), Mason Toye (Luis Amarilla, 59th).

Houston_Marko Maric; Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna, Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren, Memo Rodriguez (Nico Lemoine, 82nd), Matias Vera (Wilfried Zahibo, 82nd); Niko Hansen (Alberth Elis, 55th), Darwin Quintero (Boniek Garcia, 74th), Christian Ramirez (Ariel Lassiter, 55th).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Greek F-16s escort two Ellsworth Air Force Base B-1B Lancers over Macedonia