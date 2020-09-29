Houston 4, Minnesota 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|5
|7
|
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.000
|Brantley dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.400
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.500
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|5
|6
|
|Arraez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Garver ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Avila c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Astudillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gonzalez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Houston
|000
|000
|103_4
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|000_1
|4
|1
a-struck out for Jeffers in the 7th. b-grounded out for Avila in the 9th.
E_Polanco (1). LOB_Houston 9, Minnesota 7. 2B_Brantley (1), Cruz (1). RBIs_Springer (1), Altuve (1), Brantley 2 (2), Cruz (1). SB_Buxton (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman 2, Reddick); Minnesota 4 (Sanó, Rosario, Cruz). RISP_Houston 2 for 9; Minnesota 0 for 7.
GIDP_Astudillo.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|79
|2.25
|Valdez, W, 1-0
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|66
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|91
|0.00
|May, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Duffey, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|9.00
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Romo, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|23
|0.00
|Thielbar
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, Thielbar 3-2.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ron Kulpa; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Laz Diaz.
T_3:49.
