Houston 4, Minnesota 1

September 29, 2020 6:13 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 4 5 7
Springer cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .200
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 1 2 0 .000
Brantley dh 5 0 2 2 0 1 .400
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Correa ss 2 1 1 0 2 1 .500
Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 5 6
Arraez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Kepler rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .000
Cruz dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .333
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sanó 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Polanco ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Jeffers c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Garver ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Avila c 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Astudillo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gonzalez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Houston 000 000 103_4 8 0
Minnesota 001 000 000_1 4 1

a-struck out for Jeffers in the 7th. b-grounded out for Avila in the 9th.

E_Polanco (1). LOB_Houston 9, Minnesota 7. 2B_Brantley (1), Cruz (1). RBIs_Springer (1), Altuve (1), Brantley 2 (2), Cruz (1). SB_Buxton (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman 2, Reddick); Minnesota 4 (Sanó, Rosario, Cruz). RISP_Houston 2 for 9; Minnesota 0 for 7.

GIDP_Astudillo.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 4 2 1 1 3 1 79 2.25
Valdez, W, 1-0 5 2 0 0 2 5 66 0.00
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda 5 2 0 0 3 5 91 0.00
May, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Duffey, BS, 0-1 1 3 1 1 1 1 20 9.00
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Romo, L, 0-1 2-3 2 3 0 1 0 23 0.00
Thielbar 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0, Thielbar 3-2.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ron Kulpa; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Laz Diaz.

T_3:49.

