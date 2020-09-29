Listen Live Sports

Houston 4, Minnesota 1

September 29, 2020 6:15 pm
 
Houston Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 30 1 4 1
Springer cf 5 1 1 1 Arraez 2b 3 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 1 Buxton cf 4 0 1 0
Brantley dh 5 0 2 2 Kepler rf 2 1 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 0 1 1
Tucker lf 4 0 1 0 Rosario lf 4 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Sanó 1b 4 0 1 0
Correa ss 2 1 1 0 Polanco ss 4 0 1 0
Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 Jeffers c 2 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 Garver ph 1 0 0 0
Avila c 0 0 0 0
Astudillo ph 1 0 0 0
Gonzalez 3b 2 0 0 0
Houston 000 000 103 4
Minnesota 001 000 000 1

E_Polanco (1). DP_Houston 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Houston 9, Minnesota 7. 2B_Brantley (1), Cruz (1). SB_Buxton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke 4 2 1 1 3 1
Valdez W,1-0 5 2 0 0 2 5
Minnesota
Maeda 5 2 0 0 3 5
May H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Duffey BS,0-1 1 3 1 1 1 1
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romo L,0-1 2-3 2 3 0 1 0
Thielbar 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Duffey pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Ron Kulpa; Right, Todd Tichenor; Left, Laz Diaz.

T_3:49.

