Houston 6, Seattle 1

September 23, 2020 12:31 am
 
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 9 5 5 5
Springer cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Brantley dh 4 2 1 1 1 0 .310
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 1 0 .246
Tucker lf 5 1 4 1 0 1 .276
Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .240
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Reddick rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .228
Maldonado c 3 1 1 3 1 1 .221
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 0 11
Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .230
France 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Lewis cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Seager 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .232
Torrens c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .181
Lopes dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Fraley lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .154
Ervin rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Houston 100 005 000_6 9 0
Seattle 100 000 000_1 6 0

LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 5. 2B_Tucker (12), Seager (10). HR_Brantley (5), off Sadler; Maldonado (6), off Brennan. RBIs_Tucker (42), Brantley (22), Maldonado 3 (24), Seager (35). SB_Tucker (7), Brantley (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel 3, Reddick); Seattle 4 (Torrens, Lopes, Lewis). RISP_Houston 2 for 9; Seattle 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Gurriel, France. GIDP_France.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Valdez, W, 5-3 7 5 1 1 0 8 108 3.57
Paredes 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.66
James 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 7.27
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Newsome 4 1-3 4 1 1 0 1 66 5.17
Sadler, L, 1-2 1 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 30 5.00
Brennan 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 24 4.05
Lail 2 1 0 0 2 2 40 4.80

Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 2-2. HBP_Newsome (Correa), Valdez (France). WP_Valdez, Sadler(2).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:06.

