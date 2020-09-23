Houston 6, Seattle 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|5
|5
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Brantley dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.310
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Tucker lf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Reddick rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.221
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|0
|11
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|France 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Lopes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Fraley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.154
|Ervin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Houston
|100
|005
|000_6
|9
|0
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000_1
|6
|0
LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 5. 2B_Tucker (12), Seager (10). HR_Brantley (5), off Sadler; Maldonado (6), off Brennan. RBIs_Tucker (42), Brantley (22), Maldonado 3 (24), Seager (35). SB_Tucker (7), Brantley (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel 3, Reddick); Seattle 4 (Torrens, Lopes, Lewis). RISP_Houston 2 for 9; Seattle 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Gurriel, France. GIDP_France.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 5-3
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|108
|3.57
|Paredes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.66
|James
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|7.27
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newsome
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|66
|5.17
|Sadler, L, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|30
|5.00
|Brennan
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|4.05
|Lail
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|40
|4.80
Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 2-2. HBP_Newsome (Correa), Valdez (France). WP_Valdez, Sadler(2).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:06.
