Houston 6, Seattle 1

September 23, 2020 12:33 am
 
< a min read
      
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 9 5 Totals 32 1 6 1
Springer cf 5 0 1 0 Crawford ss 4 1 2 0
Altuve 2b 5 0 0 0 France 2b 3 0 0 0
Brantley dh 4 2 1 1 Lewis cf 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 2 0 Seager 3b 4 0 2 1
Tucker lf 5 1 4 1 Torrens c 4 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Lopes dh 3 0 0 0
Reddick rf 3 1 0 0 Fraley lf 3 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 1 1 3 Ervin rf 3 0 1 0
Houston 100 005 000 6
Seattle 100 000 000 1

DP_Houston 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Houston 9, Seattle 5. 2B_Tucker (12), Seager (10). HR_Brantley (5), Maldonado (6). SB_Tucker (7), Brantley (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W,5-3 7 5 1 1 0 8
Paredes 1 1 0 0 0 1
James 1 0 0 0 0 2
Seattle
Newsome 4 1-3 4 1 1 0 1
Sadler L,1-2 1 1-3 2 4 4 2 0
Brennan 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2
Lail 2 1 0 0 2 2

HBP_Newsome (Correa), Valdez (France). WP_Valdez, Sadler(2).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:06.

The Associated Press

