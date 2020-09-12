Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

September 12, 2020 11:41 pm
 
< a min read
      
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 34 5 10 5
Springer cf 5 1 2 1 Betts rf 3 1 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 2 1 1 Seager ss 4 1 2 1
Brantley lf 5 0 1 0 Pollock lf 3 0 0 1
Gurriel 1b 3 0 2 3 Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0
Tucker dh 5 0 0 0 Smith c 4 1 2 0
Correa ss 3 1 1 0 Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 0
Díaz 2b 4 1 2 0 Taylor cf 4 1 2 2
Garneau c 0 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 3 1 1 1
Reddick rf 4 1 1 2 Pederson ph 1 0 1 0
Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 Lux dh 4 0 0 0
Mayfield pr-2b 0 1 0 0
Houston 100 000 015 7
Los Angeles 031 010 000 5

E_Muncy (3). DP_Houston 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Houston 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Springer (6), Díaz (2), Reddick (11), Smith (5), Pederson (4). 3B_Seager (1). HR_Taylor (4), Hernández (5). SF_Gurriel (5), Pollock (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez 5 5 5 5 1 7
Castellanos 1 2 0 0 0 3
Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
James W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly S,9-12 1 2 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Urías 6 3 1 1 4 3
Báez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Treinen 1 2 1 1 0 1
Jansen L,3-1 BS,10-12 0 5 5 4 0 0
Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1

Jansen pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.

WP_Valdez.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:15.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires