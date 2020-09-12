Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 11 7 4 6 Springer cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .239 Bregman 3b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .250 Brantley lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .306 Gurriel 1b 3 0 2 3 1 0 .265 Tucker dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .252 Correa ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .285 Díaz 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .233 Garneau c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Reddick rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .252 Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236 1-Mayfield pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .200

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 10 5 1 13 Betts rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .302 Seager ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .319 Pollock lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .283 Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194 Smith c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .292 Bellinger 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212 Taylor cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .266 Hernández 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .239 a-Pederson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .192 Lux dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .171

Houston 100 000 015_7 11 0 Los Angeles 031 010 000_5 10 1

a-doubled for Hernández in the 9th.

1-ran for Maldonado in the 9th.

E_Muncy (3). LOB_Houston 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Springer (6), Díaz (2), Reddick (11), Smith (5), Pederson (4). 3B_Seager (1). HR_Taylor (4), off Valdez; Hernández (5), off Valdez. RBIs_Gurriel 3 (21), Reddick 2 (18), Springer (23), Bregman (15), Taylor 2 (20), Hernández (16), Pollock (23), Seager (33). CS_Gurriel (1), Betts (2). SF_Gurriel, Pollock.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Tucker, Maldonado); Los Angeles 2 (Hernández, Lux). RISP_Houston 4 for 12; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Brantley. GIDP_Bregman, Taylor.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Mayfield, Gurriel); Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Hernández, Bellinger).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez 5 5 5 5 1 7 82 4.08 Castellanos 1 2 0 0 0 3 21 6.75 Pérez 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.84 James, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 9.95 Pressly, S, 9-12 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 3.86

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urías 6 3 1 1 4 3 96 3.53 Báez 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.65 Treinen 1 2 1 1 0 1 11 2.57 Jansen, L, 3-1, BS, 10-12 0 5 5 4 0 0 21 3.93 Kolarek 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.60

Inherited runners-scored_James 1-0, Kolarek 2-1. WP_Valdez.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:15.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.