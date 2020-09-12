Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|4
|6
|
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.265
|Tucker dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Díaz 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Garneau c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.252
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|1-Mayfield pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|1
|13
|
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.302
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|a-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Lux dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.171
|Houston
|100
|000
|015_7
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|031
|010
|000_5
|10
|1
a-doubled for Hernández in the 9th.
1-ran for Maldonado in the 9th.
E_Muncy (3). LOB_Houston 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Springer (6), Díaz (2), Reddick (11), Smith (5), Pederson (4). 3B_Seager (1). HR_Taylor (4), off Valdez; Hernández (5), off Valdez. RBIs_Gurriel 3 (21), Reddick 2 (18), Springer (23), Bregman (15), Taylor 2 (20), Hernández (16), Pollock (23), Seager (33). CS_Gurriel (1), Betts (2). SF_Gurriel, Pollock.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Tucker, Maldonado); Los Angeles 2 (Hernández, Lux). RISP_Houston 4 for 12; Los Angeles 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Brantley. GIDP_Bregman, Taylor.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Mayfield, Gurriel); Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Hernández, Bellinger).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|7
|82
|4.08
|Castellanos
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|6.75
|Pérez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.84
|James, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|9.95
|Pressly, S, 9-12
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|96
|3.53
|Báez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.65
|Treinen
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.57
|Jansen, L, 3-1, BS, 10-12
|0
|
|5
|5
|4
|0
|0
|21
|3.93
|Kolarek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.60
Inherited runners-scored_James 1-0, Kolarek 2-1. WP_Valdez.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:15.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.