Houston 8, Texas 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|3
|12
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.194
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.204
|Solak 2b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.175
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.421
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.186
|White lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|2
|8
|
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Altuve 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Toro 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Brantley dh
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.318
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Díaz 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.167
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Maldonado c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Mayfield ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Texas
|010
|101
|010_4
|8
|0
|Houston
|400
|011
|02x_8
|12
|0
LOB_Texas 7, Houston 8. 2B_Solak 2 (9), Trevino (7), Brantley 2 (11), Gurriel (11), Maldonado (3). HR_Choo (4), off Sneed; Díaz (1), off Lynn; Maldonado (4), off Lynn. RBIs_Trevino 2 (7), Andrus (5), Choo (14), Brantley 3 (18), Díaz 3 (3), Tucker (30), Maldonado (18). SB_Toro (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, White, Guzmán); Houston 5 (Tucker, Springer, Reddick 2, Gurriel). RISP_Texas 2 for 9; Houston 6 for 20.
Runners moved up_Trevino 2, Gallo, Gurriel.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn L,4-2
|6
|
|8
|6
|6
|2
|7
|111
|2.67
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.59
|Goody
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|7.36
|García
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.26
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke W,3-0
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|9
|104
|2.91
|Sneed H,3
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|29
|4.05
|Pérez H,1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.08
Inherited runners-scored_García 2-2. HBP_Lynn 2 (Toro,Springer).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:11.
