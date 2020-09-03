Houston 8, Texas 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 4 3 12 Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .194 Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Choo dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .204 Solak 2b 4 3 3 0 0 0 .279 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .175 Trevino c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .291 Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .421 Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .186 White lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 8 12 8 2 8 Springer cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .206 Altuve 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .224 Toro 3b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .159 Brantley dh 5 1 3 3 0 1 .318 Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .278 Tucker lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262 Díaz 3b-2b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .167 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265 Maldonado c 3 2 2 1 1 0 .272 Mayfield ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182

Texas 010 101 010_4 8 0 Houston 400 011 02x_8 12 0

LOB_Texas 7, Houston 8. 2B_Solak 2 (9), Trevino (7), Brantley 2 (11), Gurriel (11), Maldonado (3). HR_Choo (4), off Sneed; Díaz (1), off Lynn; Maldonado (4), off Lynn. RBIs_Trevino 2 (7), Andrus (5), Choo (14), Brantley 3 (18), Díaz 3 (3), Tucker (30), Maldonado (18). SB_Toro (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, White, Guzmán); Houston 5 (Tucker, Springer, Reddick 2, Gurriel). RISP_Texas 2 for 9; Houston 6 for 20.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Trevino 2, Gallo, Gurriel.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn L,4-2 6 8 6 6 2 7 111 2.67 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.59 Goody 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 11 7.36 García 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.26

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke W,3-0 6 6 3 3 1 9 104 2.91 Sneed H,3 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 29 4.05 Pérez H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 0.00 Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.08

Inherited runners-scored_García 2-2. HBP_Lynn 2 (Toro,Springer).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:11.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.