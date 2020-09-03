Listen Live Sports

Houston 8, Texas 4

September 3, 2020
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 4 3 12
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .194
Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Choo dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .204
Solak 2b 4 3 3 0 0 0 .279
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .175
Trevino c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .291
Guzmán 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .421
Andrus ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .186
White lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 12 8 2 8
Springer cf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .206
Altuve 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Toro 3b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .159
Brantley dh 5 1 3 3 0 1 .318
Gurriel 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .278
Tucker lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262
Díaz 3b-2b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .167
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .265
Maldonado c 3 2 2 1 1 0 .272
Mayfield ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Texas 010 101 010_4 8 0
Houston 400 011 02x_8 12 0

LOB_Texas 7, Houston 8. 2B_Solak 2 (9), Trevino (7), Brantley 2 (11), Gurriel (11), Maldonado (3). HR_Choo (4), off Sneed; Díaz (1), off Lynn; Maldonado (4), off Lynn. RBIs_Trevino 2 (7), Andrus (5), Choo (14), Brantley 3 (18), Díaz 3 (3), Tucker (30), Maldonado (18). SB_Toro (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Andrus, White, Guzmán); Houston 5 (Tucker, Springer, Reddick 2, Gurriel). RISP_Texas 2 for 9; Houston 6 for 20.

Runners moved up_Trevino 2, Gallo, Gurriel.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn L,4-2 6 8 6 6 2 7 111 2.67
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.59
Goody 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 11 7.36
García 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 4.26
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke W,3-0 6 6 3 3 1 9 104 2.91
Sneed H,3 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 3 29 4.05
Pérez H,1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 0.00
Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 1.08

Inherited runners-scored_García 2-2. HBP_Lynn 2 (Toro,Springer).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:11.

