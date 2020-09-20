Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11

|Minnesota
|3
|0
|0
|8
|—
|11
|Indianapolis
|0
|15
|3
|10
|—
|28
First Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 21, 9:01.
Second Quarter
Ind_Taylor 5 run (Blankenship kick), 11:45.
Ind_safety, 4:54.
Ind_FG Blankenship 28, 1:10.
Ind_FG Blankenship 38, :24.
Third Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 38, 9:27.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_Pascal 2 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 14:00.
Ind_FG Blankenship 44, 8:47.
Min_Cook 3 run (Cook run), 5:20.
A_2,500.
|
|Min
|Ind
|First downs
|12
|24
|Total Net Yards
|175
|354
|Rushes-yards
|18-80
|40-151
|Passing
|95
|203
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-40
|Kickoff Returns
|4-77
|2-27
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|3-59
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-26-3
|19-25-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|2-11
|Punts
|4-42.0
|2-43.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|9-93
|Time of Possession
|21:35
|38:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 14-63, Mattison 3-13, Ham 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 26-101, Wilkins 9-40, Campbell 1-7, Rivers 4-3.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 11-26-3-113. Indianapolis, Rivers 19-25-1-214.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 3-44, Thielen 3-31, Cook 2-8, O.Johnson 1-24, Mattison 1-3, I.Smith 1-3. Indianapolis, Alie-Cox 5-111, Pittman 4-37, Hilton 3-28, Pascal 3-19, Taylor 2-9, Dulin 1-6, Hines 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
