Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11

September 20, 2020 4:01 pm
 
Minnesota 3 0 0 8 11
Indianapolis 0 15 3 10 28

First Quarter

Min_FG Bailey 21, 9:01.

Second Quarter

Ind_Taylor 5 run (Blankenship kick), 11:45.

Ind_safety, 4:54.

Ind_FG Blankenship 28, 1:10.

Ind_FG Blankenship 38, :24.

Third Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 38, 9:27.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Pascal 2 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 14:00.

Ind_FG Blankenship 44, 8:47.

Min_Cook 3 run (Cook run), 5:20.

A_2,500.

Min Ind
First downs 12 24
Total Net Yards 175 354
Rushes-yards 18-80 40-151
Passing 95 203
Punt Returns 0-0 4-40
Kickoff Returns 4-77 2-27
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 3-59
Comp-Att-Int 11-26-3 19-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 2-11
Punts 4-42.0 2-43.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-45 9-93
Time of Possession 21:35 38:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 14-63, Mattison 3-13, Ham 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 26-101, Wilkins 9-40, Campbell 1-7, Rivers 4-3.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 11-26-3-113. Indianapolis, Rivers 19-25-1-214.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 3-44, Thielen 3-31, Cook 2-8, O.Johnson 1-24, Mattison 1-3, I.Smith 1-3. Indianapolis, Alie-Cox 5-111, Pittman 4-37, Hilton 3-28, Pascal 3-19, Taylor 2-9, Dulin 1-6, Hines 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

