IndyCar Points Leaders

September 12, 2020 8:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

Through Sept. 11

1. Scott Dixon, 436.

2. Josef Newgarden, 360.

3. Pato O’Ward, 316.

4. Takuma Sato, 287.

5. Will Power, 280.

6. Colton Herta, 274.

7. Graham Rahal, 268.

8. Simon Pagenaud, 249.

9. Felix Rosenqvist, 236.

10. Santino Ferrucci, 232.

11. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 225.

12. Jack Harvey, 207.

13. Rinus Veekay, 204.

14. Marcus Ericsson, 199.

15. Alexander Rossi, 190.

16. Conor Daly, 182.

17. Alex Palou, 178.

18. Oliver Askew, 166.

19. Charlie Kimball, 159.

20. Zach Veach, 153.

21. Marco Andretti, 143.

22. Tony Kanaan, 106.

23. James Hinchcliffe, 88.

24. Max Chilton, 82.

25. Ed Carpenter, 81.

26. Dalton Kellett, 47.

27. Helio Castroneves, 38.

28. JR Hildebrand, 28.

29. Sage Karam, 19.

30. Fernanado Alonso, 18.

31. Spencer Pigot, 17.

32. Ben Hanley, 14.

33. James Davison, 10.

