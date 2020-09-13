IndyCar Points Leaders

Through Sept. 12
1. Scott Dixon, 456.
2. Josef Newgarden, 384.
3. Pato O’Ward, 338.
4. Colton Herta, 328.
5. Will Power, 306.
6. Graham Rahal, 301.
7. Takuma Sato, 300.
8. Simon Pagenaud, 277.
9. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 260.
10. Santino Ferrucci, 249.
11. Felix Rosenqvist, 244.
12. Alexander Rossi, 230.
12. Marcus Ericsson, 230.
14. Jack Harvey, 225.
15. Rinus Veekay, 223.
16. Conor Daly, 196.
17. Alex Palou, 185.
18. Oliver Askew, 181.
19. Charlie Kimball, 170.
20. Zach Veach, 166.
21. Marco Andretti, 153.
22. Tony Kanaan, 106.
23. Max Chilton, 99.
24. James Hinchcliffe, 88.
25. Ed Carpenter, 81.
26. Dalton Kellett, 56.
27. Helio Castroneves, 38.
28. JR Hildebrand, 28.
29. Sage Karam, 19.
30. Fernanado Alonso, 18.
31. Spencer Pigot, 17.
32. Ben Hanley, 14.
33. James Davison, 10.
