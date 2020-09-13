Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Points Leaders

September 13, 2020 5:18 pm
 
Through Sept. 12

1. Scott Dixon, 456.

2. Josef Newgarden, 384.

3. Pato O’Ward, 338.

4. Colton Herta, 328.

5. Will Power, 306.

6. Graham Rahal, 301.

7. Takuma Sato, 300.

8. Simon Pagenaud, 277.

9. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 260.

10. Santino Ferrucci, 249.

11. Felix Rosenqvist, 244.

12. Alexander Rossi, 230.

12. Marcus Ericsson, 230.

14. Jack Harvey, 225.

15. Rinus Veekay, 223.

16. Conor Daly, 196.

17. Alex Palou, 185.

18. Oliver Askew, 181.

19. Charlie Kimball, 170.

20. Zach Veach, 166.

21. Marco Andretti, 153.

22. Tony Kanaan, 106.

23. Max Chilton, 99.

24. James Hinchcliffe, 88.

25. Ed Carpenter, 81.

26. Dalton Kellett, 56.

27. Helio Castroneves, 38.

28. JR Hildebrand, 28.

29. Sage Karam, 19.

30. Fernanado Alonso, 18.

31. Spencer Pigot, 17.

32. Ben Hanley, 14.

33. James Davison, 10.

