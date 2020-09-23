Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Injured Ndidi could miss next 3 months for Leicester

September 23, 2020 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is facing up to three months out because of an abductor injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said Wednesday.

Ndidi was not involved in Leicester’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the English League Cup after getting hurt in the 4-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

“We are just waiting to hear more on that, but he could be anything between six and 12 weeks,” Rodgers said about Ndidi after the Arsenal game.

“It is an abductor injury — it may have come off the bone, which could be a nasty injury. So we will wait to see if needs an operation. If it does, then it will be 12 weeks.”

Advertisement

Ndidi has been filling in at center back at the start of the season while Leicester was without the suspended Jonny Evans and the injured Wes Morgan.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Leicester struggled without Ndidi, a midfield anchorman and organizer, when he was out through injury for a spell last season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit