Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 20

|Indianapolis
|7
|10
|0
|3
|—
|20
|Jacksonville
|0
|14
|3
|10
|—
|27
First Quarter
Ind_Hines 12 run (Blankenship kick), 11:42.
Second Quarter
Jac_Chark 6 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 10:42.
Ind_Hines 8 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 4:45.
Jac_Shenault 15 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 1:38.
Ind_FG Blankenship 38, :05.
Third Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 50, 3:30.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 25, 9:39.
Jac_Cole 22 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 5:56.
Jac_FG Lambo 46, 2:50.
A_14,100.
___
|
|Ind
|Jac
|First downs
|27
|17
|Total Net Yards
|445
|241
|Rushes-yards
|22-88
|23-91
|Passing
|363
|173
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-90
|2-50
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-34
|Comp-Att-Int
|36-46-2
|19-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|4-23
|Punts
|0-0.0
|3-45.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-80
|6-61
|Time of Possession
|33:23
|26:37
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Hines 7-28, Mack 4-26, Taylor 9-22, Campbell 1-9, Rivers 1-3. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 16-62, Minshew 5-19, Shenault 2-10.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 36-46-2-363. Jacksonville, Minshew 19-20-0-173.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hines 8-45, Campbell 6-71, Taylor 6-67, Hilton 4-53, Doyle 3-49, Mack 3-30, Alie-Cox 2-20, Pascal 2-18, Pittman 2-10. Jacksonville, Cole 5-47, Shenault 3-37, Chark 3-25, Thompson 2-6, J.Robinson 1-28, Johnson 1-14, Eifert 1-8, Conley 1-6, Miller 1-2, O’Shaughnessy 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Blankenship 30.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.