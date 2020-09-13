Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 20

September 13, 2020 4:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
Indianapolis 7 10 0 3 20
Jacksonville 0 14 3 10 27

First Quarter

Ind_Hines 12 run (Blankenship kick), 11:42.

Second Quarter

Jac_Chark 6 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 10:42.

Ind_Hines 8 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 4:45.

Advertisement

Jac_Shenault 15 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 1:38.

Ind_FG Blankenship 38, :05.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

Third Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 50, 3:30.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 25, 9:39.

Jac_Cole 22 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 5:56.

Jac_FG Lambo 46, 2:50.

A_14,100.

___

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Ind Jac
First downs 27 17
Total Net Yards 445 241
Rushes-yards 22-88 23-91
Passing 363 173
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-90 2-50
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-34
Comp-Att-Int 36-46-2 19-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 4-23
Punts 0-0.0 3-45.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-80 6-61
Time of Possession 33:23 26:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Hines 7-28, Mack 4-26, Taylor 9-22, Campbell 1-9, Rivers 1-3. Jacksonville, J.Robinson 16-62, Minshew 5-19, Shenault 2-10.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Rivers 36-46-2-363. Jacksonville, Minshew 19-20-0-173.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Hines 8-45, Campbell 6-71, Taylor 6-67, Hilton 4-53, Doyle 3-49, Mack 3-30, Alie-Cox 2-20, Pascal 2-18, Pittman 2-10. Jacksonville, Cole 5-47, Shenault 3-37, Chark 3-25, Thompson 2-6, J.Robinson 1-28, Johnson 1-14, Eifert 1-8, Conley 1-6, Miller 1-2, O’Shaughnessy 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Blankenship 30.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort