Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jaguars promote Glennon to active roster, put Williams on IR

September 8, 2020 2:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted quarterback Mike Glennon from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday and placed linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve.

Williams, a fifth-round draft pick who was benched last season, had surgery for a core muscle injury last month. He will miss at least the first three games of the regular season.

Glennon gives the Jaguars an experienced backup heading into the opener against Indianapolis on Sunday. Rookie sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton beat out Glennon for the backup spot, but the veteran might be a better option, if needed, to fill in for starter Gardner Minshew early in the season.

Jacksonville also rounded out its 16-man practice squad by signing defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback Sidney Jones. The team also released cornerback Tramaine Brock from injured reserve via an injury settlement.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cornerstone: Federal management experts discuss best practices to avoid talent disruption in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

C130 lands on newly renovated Angaur Airfield in Palau