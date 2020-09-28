Trending:
Jaguars sign Hauschka to kick after losing Lambo, Wright

By The Associated Press
September 28, 2020 5:48 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran Steven Hauschka on Monday, giving them a third place-kicker in the past week.

Josh Lambo (hip) was placed on injured reserve last Wednesday, and the Jaguars turned to undrafted rookie Brandon Wright against Miami. Wright missed an extra point and injured his groin in the lopsided loss.

So Jacksonville will go with Hauschka at Cincinnati on Sunday. Hauschka kicked the past three seasons for Buffalo (2017-19). He also spent time with Baltimore (2008-09), Denver (2010) and Seattle (2011-16). He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

Hauschka has made 85.7% of his field-goal attempts in 12 NFL seasons, including 28 of 45 from 50 yards and beyond.

The Jaguars waived/injured Wright to make room for Hauschka. They also released veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan and promoted defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale from the practice squad to the active roster.

Jacksonville also placed linebacker Leon Jacobs (knee) on injured reserve. He tore a knee ligament against Miami and will miss the rest of the season.

The Jaguars signed offensive lineman Jared Hilbers and place-kicker Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad.

