Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Jara, Ricaurte score to help FC Dallas beat Dynamo 2-1

September 12, 2020 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Franco Jara and Andrés Ricaurte scored to help FC Dallas beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Ryan Hollingshead tapped it to Michael Barrios, who lofted a one-touch pass to Jara for a half-volley finish to make it 2-1 in the 61st minute.

Dallas (3-2-4) has just one loss in its last six games.

Ricuarte scored his first MLS goal — in his second game — to open the scoring in the 28th minute. Memo Rodríguez tied it for the Dynamo in the 41st, blasting a rising right-footer into the corner of the net of a set piece.

Advertisement

Houston (3-3-5) had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped and lost for the first time since a 2-1 loss at Portland on July 18.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires