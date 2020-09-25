Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Jesus out and Cunha in for Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
September 25, 2020 12:56 pm
< a min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Injured Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus was replaced by Hertha Berlin’s Matheus Cunha in Brazil’s squad on Friday for the two opening rounds of South American World Cup qualifiers in October.

The Brazilian Football Confederation said in a statement its medical team heard from City that Jesus was injured on Monday during the 3-1 win against Wolverhampton in the English Premier League, without elaborating. Jesus scored the third goal near the final whistle.

The 21-year-old Cunha received his first call-up from Brazil. He has scored twice for Hertha Berlin in two matches of the new season.

Cunha was Brazil’s top goal-scorer in qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, with five in seven matches.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Brazil starts training on Oct. 5 outside Rio de Janeiro. Four days later it will begin qualifying against Bolivia in Sao Paulo. On Oct. 13 coach Tite’s team will face Peru in Lima.

The other strikers in the squad are Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Everton (Benfica), and Richarlison (Everton).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment