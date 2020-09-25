Jockeys riding at Pimlico on Preakness weekend face testing

On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 5:59 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jockeys riding in the Preakness and other races at Pimlico next weekend must undergo a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their first mount.

The Maryland Jockey Club announced protocols Friday for jockeys competing Oct. 1-3 at the Baltimore track. Riders from out of town will have to leave the track after being tested and self-isolate until notified of their results. Anyone with positive results will be barred from Pimlico.

The three days include 16 stakes worth $3.35 million in purses, highlighted by the Preakness on Oct. 3. It’s the final leg of this year’s Triple Crown series that was reconfigured because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pimlico has a drive-up testing site located outside the stable gate. Besides riders, jockeys’ room employees as well as designated officials and racing personnel must have COVID-19 tests on Saturday or Monday. Test results will be available the next day. Temperature checks will be required daily.

Pimlico has set up additional jockeys’ quarters to ensure social distancing. Local and out-of-town riders will have separate areas.

___

