Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|11
|13
|11
|3
|8
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Mondesi ss
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.204
|Dozier 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Franco dh
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.271
|1-Starling pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Gordon lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Reynolds 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Olivares cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.387
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Gallagher c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|2
|8
|
|Cé.Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Freeman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Naylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Kansas City
|003
|001
|340_11
|13
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|001_1
|3
|0
1-ran for Franco in the 9th.
LOB_Kansas City 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Merrifield (10), Franco (15), Cé.Hernández (15). HR_Olivares (2), off Civale; Franco (7), off Leone; Mondesi (2), off Nelson. RBIs_Dozier (11), Franco 5 (28), Olivares (6), Merrifield (26), Mondesi 3 (11), Freeman (3). SB_Dozier (3), Mondesi (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Franco, Merrifield, Olivares); Cleveland 1 (Reyes). RISP_Kansas City 5 for 13; Cleveland 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Merrifield, Reynolds, Santana.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 2-4
|8
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|119
|4.66
|Harvey
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|11.45
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 3-5
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|7
|101
|3.88
|Leone
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|28
|8.38
|Nelson
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|25
|54.00
|Plutko
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.32
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:48.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.