Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1

September 10, 2020 9:15 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 11 13 11 3 8
Merrifield rf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .268
Mondesi ss 4 2 1 3 1 2 .204
Dozier 1b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .231
Franco dh 5 1 3 5 0 0 .271
1-Starling pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Gordon lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Reynolds 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Olivares cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .387
Lopez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .236
Gallagher c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .283
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 3 1 2 8
Cé.Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .257
Freeman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .276
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .199
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Naylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Hedges c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .143
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Kansas City 003 001 340_11 13 0
Cleveland 000 000 001_1 3 0

1-ran for Franco in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Merrifield (10), Franco (15), Cé.Hernández (15). HR_Olivares (2), off Civale; Franco (7), off Leone; Mondesi (2), off Nelson. RBIs_Dozier (11), Franco 5 (28), Olivares (6), Merrifield (26), Mondesi 3 (11), Freeman (3). SB_Dozier (3), Mondesi (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Franco, Merrifield, Olivares); Cleveland 1 (Reyes). RISP_Kansas City 5 for 13; Cleveland 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Merrifield, Reynolds, Santana.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer, W, 2-4 8 1 0 0 2 8 119 4.66
Harvey 1 2 1 1 0 0 23 11.45
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale, L, 3-5 6 7 4 4 1 7 101 3.88
Leone 1 2 3 3 1 1 28 8.38
Nelson 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 25 54.00
Plutko 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.32

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:48.

