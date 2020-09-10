Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 11 13 11 3 8 Merrifield rf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .268 Mondesi ss 4 2 1 3 1 2 .204 Dozier 1b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .231 Franco dh 5 1 3 5 0 0 .271 1-Starling pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Gordon lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Reynolds 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Olivares cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .387 Lopez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .236 Gallagher c 3 2 2 0 1 0 .283

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 3 1 2 8 Cé.Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .257 Freeman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .276 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .199 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Naylor lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Hedges c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .143 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271

Kansas City 003 001 340_11 13 0 Cleveland 000 000 001_1 3 0

1-ran for Franco in the 9th.

LOB_Kansas City 5, Cleveland 4. 2B_Merrifield (10), Franco (15), Cé.Hernández (15). HR_Olivares (2), off Civale; Franco (7), off Leone; Mondesi (2), off Nelson. RBIs_Dozier (11), Franco 5 (28), Olivares (6), Merrifield (26), Mondesi 3 (11), Freeman (3). SB_Dozier (3), Mondesi (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Franco, Merrifield, Olivares); Cleveland 1 (Reyes). RISP_Kansas City 5 for 13; Cleveland 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Merrifield, Reynolds, Santana.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer, W, 2-4 8 1 0 0 2 8 119 4.66 Harvey 1 2 1 1 0 0 23 11.45

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, L, 3-5 6 7 4 4 1 7 101 3.88 Leone 1 2 3 3 1 1 28 8.38 Nelson 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 25 54.00 Plutko 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.32

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:48.

