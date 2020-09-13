Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Martin cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Moran dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Riddle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Tucker cf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|11
|12
|9
|8
|15
|
|Merrifield rf-2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.273
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|Starling rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Perez c
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Franco dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Dozier 1b
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Olivares lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.342
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.167
|Heath cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.222
|Lopez 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
|Kansas City
|406
|001
|00x_11
|12
|0
E_Murphy (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 10. 2B_Murphy (2), Lopez (7). HR_Perez (5), off Kuhl; Dozier (6), off Neverauskas. RBIs_Franco (31), Gordon (10), Perez 2 (15), Heath (3), Lopez (13), Merrifield 2 (29), Dozier (12). CS_Merrifield (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Polanco); Kansas City 6 (Franco, Heath, Perez 2, Lopez). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Kansas City 3 for 17.
Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Tucker.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Murphy, Newman, Murphy); Kansas City 1 (Gutierrez, Mondesi, Dozier).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 1-2
|2
|1-3
|4
|9
|9
|6
|5
|70
|5.50
|Tropeano
|2
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|57
|1.35
|Neverauskas
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|35
|7.50
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.26
|Davis
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 4-2
|9
|
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|111
|2.06
Inherited runners-scored_Tropeano 3-3, Davis 3-0. HBP_Kuhl (Dozier). WP_Kuhl, Tropeano.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:02.
