Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 1 2 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Martin cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Moran dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .147 Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Riddle 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Tucker cf-2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .186

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 11 12 9 8 15 Merrifield rf-2b 3 1 2 2 2 1 .273 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .208 Starling rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .227 Perez c 5 2 3 2 0 2 .333 Franco dh 5 2 3 1 0 1 .284 Dozier 1b 3 3 3 1 1 0 .261 Gordon lf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .226 Olivares lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .342 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .167 Heath cf 3 1 0 1 1 2 .222 Lopez 2b-ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .224

Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 5 1 Kansas City 406 001 00x_11 12 0

E_Murphy (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 10. 2B_Murphy (2), Lopez (7). HR_Perez (5), off Kuhl; Dozier (6), off Neverauskas. RBIs_Franco (31), Gordon (10), Perez 2 (15), Heath (3), Lopez (13), Merrifield 2 (29), Dozier (12). CS_Merrifield (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Polanco); Kansas City 6 (Franco, Heath, Perez 2, Lopez). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Kansas City 3 for 17.

Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Tucker.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Murphy, Newman, Murphy); Kansas City 1 (Gutierrez, Mondesi, Dozier).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl, L, 1-2 2 1-3 4 9 9 6 5 70 5.50 Tropeano 2 2-3 4 1 1 1 6 57 1.35 Neverauskas 2 2 1 1 1 3 35 7.50 Rodríguez 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 22 3.26 Davis 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 4-2 9 5 0 0 1 2 111 2.06

Inherited runners-scored_Tropeano 3-3, Davis 3-0. HBP_Kuhl (Dozier). WP_Kuhl, Tropeano.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:02.

