Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0

September 13, 2020 5:26 pm
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 1 2
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Martin cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Moran dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .258
Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .147
Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Riddle 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Tucker cf-2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .230
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .186
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 11 12 9 8 15
Merrifield rf-2b 3 1 2 2 2 1 .273
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .208
Starling rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .227
Perez c 5 2 3 2 0 2 .333
Franco dh 5 2 3 1 0 1 .284
Dozier 1b 3 3 3 1 1 0 .261
Gordon lf 3 1 0 1 1 1 .226
Olivares lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .342
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .167
Heath cf 3 1 0 1 1 2 .222
Lopez 2b-ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .224
Pittsburgh 000 000 000_0 5 1
Kansas City 406 001 00x_11 12 0

E_Murphy (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 10. 2B_Murphy (2), Lopez (7). HR_Perez (5), off Kuhl; Dozier (6), off Neverauskas. RBIs_Franco (31), Gordon (10), Perez 2 (15), Heath (3), Lopez (13), Merrifield 2 (29), Dozier (12). CS_Merrifield (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Polanco); Kansas City 6 (Franco, Heath, Perez 2, Lopez). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 3; Kansas City 3 for 17.

Runners moved up_Gordon. GIDP_Tucker.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Murphy, Newman, Murphy); Kansas City 1 (Gutierrez, Mondesi, Dozier).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl, L, 1-2 2 1-3 4 9 9 6 5 70 5.50
Tropeano 2 2-3 4 1 1 1 6 57 1.35
Neverauskas 2 2 1 1 1 3 35 7.50
Rodríguez 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 22 3.26
Davis 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 4-2 9 5 0 0 1 2 111 2.06

Inherited runners-scored_Tropeano 3-3, Davis 3-0. HBP_Kuhl (Dozier). WP_Kuhl, Tropeano.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:02.

The Associated Press

