Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|10
|
|Woodford p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|c-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Edman 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Wieters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Molina c-1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Ravelo dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|a-B.Miller ph-dh-3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Fowler rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|b-O’Neill ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Carlson lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.189
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.210
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|12
|14
|12
|3
|8
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Heath lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Mondesi ss
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.215
|Perez c-1b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|2
|.356
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Gallagher c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Dozier 1b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Olivares rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Cordero cf
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.233
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|002_3
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|213
|005
|10x_12
|14
|0
a-grounded out for Ravelo in the 6th. b-struck out for Fowler in the 7th. c-struck out for Woodford in the 9th.
LOB_St. Louis 7, Kansas City 4. 2B_Molina (2), B.Miller (8), Perez (12), Lopez (8), Mondesi (8), Franco (16). 3B_Dozier (2). HR_Perez 2 (10), off Martínez; Cordero (1), off Martínez; Cordero (2), off Whitley. RBIs_Fowler (15), Bader 2 (10), Perez 5 (29), Cordero 5 (7), Mondesi (15), Franco (34).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (B.Miller, Carpenter); Kansas City 4 (Gordon, Franco, Dozier). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 7; Kansas City 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Dozier. LIDP_Ravelo. GIDP_Lopez.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt); Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Lopez, Dozier).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martínez, L, 0-3
|5
|
|9
|8
|8
|2
|3
|82
|9.90
|Elledge
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|29
|4.63
|Whitley
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.45
|Woodford
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.57
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, W, 4-4
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|82
|4.66
|Barlow, H, 5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.61
|Junis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|6.66
|Montgomery
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|9.00
|Blewett
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|27
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored_Elledge 2-2, Barlow 3-0. WP_Elledge, Duffy.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:50.
