Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3

September 23, 2020 11:14 pm
 
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 9 3 2 10
Woodford p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259
c-Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Edman 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .306
Wieters c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Molina c-1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .265
Ravelo dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .182
a-B.Miller ph-dh-3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .242
Fowler rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .273
b-O’Neill ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Carlson lf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .189
Bader cf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .210
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 12 14 12 3 8
Merrifield rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .283
Heath lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Mondesi ss 4 3 2 1 1 1 .215
Perez c-1b 5 2 3 5 0 2 .356
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .224
Franco 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .280
Gallagher c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Dozier 1b-3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .241
Gordon lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .211
Olivares rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Cordero cf 4 2 3 5 0 0 .233
Lopez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .215
St. Louis 000 010 002_3 9 0
Kansas City 213 005 10x_12 14 0

a-grounded out for Ravelo in the 6th. b-struck out for Fowler in the 7th. c-struck out for Woodford in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 7, Kansas City 4. 2B_Molina (2), B.Miller (8), Perez (12), Lopez (8), Mondesi (8), Franco (16). 3B_Dozier (2). HR_Perez 2 (10), off Martínez; Cordero (1), off Martínez; Cordero (2), off Whitley. RBIs_Fowler (15), Bader 2 (10), Perez 5 (29), Cordero 5 (7), Mondesi (15), Franco (34).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (B.Miller, Carpenter); Kansas City 4 (Gordon, Franco, Dozier). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 7; Kansas City 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Dozier. LIDP_Ravelo. GIDP_Lopez.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt); Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Lopez, Dozier).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martínez, L, 0-3 5 9 8 8 2 3 82 9.90
Elledge 1 4 3 3 1 2 29 4.63
Whitley 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 2.45
Woodford 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.57
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy, W, 4-4 5 2-3 6 1 1 1 5 82 4.66
Barlow, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.61
Junis 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 6.66
Montgomery 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 9.00
Blewett 1 3 2 2 1 2 27 6.00

Inherited runners-scored_Elledge 2-2, Barlow 3-0. WP_Elledge, Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:50.

