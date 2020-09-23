Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3

September 23, 2020 11:16 pm
 
St. Louis Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 37 12 14 12
Woodford p-p 0 0 0 0 Merrifield rf 5 1 1 0
Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 Heath lf 0 0 0 0
Carpenter ph 1 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 3 2 1
Edman 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Perez c-1b 5 2 3 5
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 Soler dh 4 0 0 0
Wieters c 1 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 2 1
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Gallagher c 0 0 0 0
Molina c-1b 3 1 2 0 Dozier 1b-3b 4 2 2 0
Ravelo dh 2 1 1 0 Gordon lf 3 1 0 0
B.Miller ph-dh 2 1 1 0 Olivares rf 0 0 0 0
Fowler rf 2 0 1 1 Cordero cf 4 2 3 5
O’Neill ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 4 1 1 0
Carlson lf-rf 3 0 0 0
Bader cf 4 0 2 2
St. Louis 000 010 002 3
Kansas City 213 005 10x 12

DP_St. Louis 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Kansas City 4. 2B_Molina (2), B.Miller (8), Perez (12), Lopez (8), Mondesi (8), Franco (16). 3B_Dozier (2). HR_Perez 2 (10), Cordero 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Martínez L,0-3 5 9 8 8 2 3
Elledge 1 4 3 3 1 2
Whitley 1 1 1 1 0 1
Woodford 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Duffy W,4-4 5 2-3 6 1 1 1 5
Barlow H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Junis 1 0 0 0 0 3
Montgomery 1 0 0 0 0 0
Blewett 1 3 2 2 1 2

Martínez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Elledge, Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:50.

