Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|37
|12
|14
|12
|
|Woodford p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heath lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|Edman 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c-1b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wieters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c-1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dozier 1b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Ravelo dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Miller ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olivares rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fowler rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cordero cf
|4
|2
|3
|5
|
|O’Neill ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Carlson lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|002
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|213
|005
|10x
|—
|12
DP_St. Louis 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Kansas City 4. 2B_Molina (2), B.Miller (8), Perez (12), Lopez (8), Mondesi (8), Franco (16). 3B_Dozier (2). HR_Perez 2 (10), Cordero 2 (2).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martínez L,0-3
|5
|
|9
|8
|8
|2
|3
|Elledge
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Whitley
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Woodford
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy W,4-4
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Barlow H,5
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Junis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Montgomery
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blewett
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
Martínez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Elledge, Duffy.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:50.
