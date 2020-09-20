Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20, OT

|Kansas City
|0
|6
|3
|11
|3
|—
|23
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|7
|3
|3
|0
|—
|20
First Quarter
LAC_Herbert 4 run (Badgley kick), 11:23.
Second Quarter
KC_Kelce 10 pass from Mahomes (kick blocked), 8:51.
LAC_Guyton 14 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 2:30.
Third Quarter
LAC_FG Badgley 41, 8:07.
KC_FG Butker 58, 3:11.
Fourth Quarter
KC_T.Hill 54 pass from Mahomes (Hardman pass from Mahomes), 12:48.
LAC_FG Badgley 23, 2:27.
KC_FG Butker 30, :00.
First Overtime
KC_FG Butker 58, 1:55.
A_0.
___
|
|KC
|LAC
|First downs
|23
|28
|Total Net Yards
|414
|479
|Rushes-yards
|22-125
|44-183
|Passing
|289
|296
|Punt Returns
|1-16
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|1-31
|4-85
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-47-0
|22-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-13
|2-15
|Punts
|5-44.2
|3-43.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-90
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|28:38
|39:27
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 6-54, Edwards-Helaire 10-38, D.Thompson 4-21, Hill 1-9, Hardman 1-3. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 16-93, Kelley 23-64, Herbert 4-18, Reed 1-8.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 27-47-0-302. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 22-33-1-311.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 9-90, Edwards-Helaire 6-32, Hill 5-99, Robinson 3-28, Hardman 2-30, Williams 1-12, Watkins 1-11. L.A. Chargers, Allen 7-96, Henry 6-83, Ekeler 4-55, Kelley 2-49, Williams 2-14, Guyton 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.