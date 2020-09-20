Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20, OT

September 20, 2020 7:51 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City 0 6 3 11 3 23
L.A. Chargers 7 7 3 3 0 20

First Quarter

LAC_Herbert 4 run (Badgley kick), 11:23.

Second Quarter

KC_Kelce 10 pass from Mahomes (kick blocked), 8:51.

LAC_Guyton 14 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 2:30.

Third Quarter

LAC_FG Badgley 41, 8:07.

KC_FG Butker 58, 3:11.

Fourth Quarter

KC_T.Hill 54 pass from Mahomes (Hardman pass from Mahomes), 12:48.

LAC_FG Badgley 23, 2:27.

KC_FG Butker 30, :00.

First Overtime

KC_FG Butker 58, 1:55.

A_0.

KC LAC
First downs 23 28
Total Net Yards 414 479
Rushes-yards 22-125 44-183
Passing 289 296
Punt Returns 1-16 1-3
Kickoff Returns 1-31 4-85
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-47-0 22-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-13 2-15
Punts 5-44.2 3-43.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 11-90 6-40
Time of Possession 28:38 39:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 6-54, Edwards-Helaire 10-38, D.Thompson 4-21, Hill 1-9, Hardman 1-3. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 16-93, Kelley 23-64, Herbert 4-18, Reed 1-8.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 27-47-0-302. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 22-33-1-311.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 9-90, Edwards-Helaire 6-32, Hill 5-99, Robinson 3-28, Hardman 2-30, Williams 1-12, Watkins 1-11. L.A. Chargers, Allen 7-96, Henry 6-83, Ekeler 4-55, Kelley 2-49, Williams 2-14, Guyton 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

