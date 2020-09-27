Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 5:24 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 3 1 1 9
Reyes cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Cameron rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .193
Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .184
Dixon 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .077
Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Bonifacio lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Haase c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176
Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Alcántara 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .143
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 5 3 2 9
Gordon lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Cordero rf-cf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .211
Merrifield rf-lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Mondesi ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .256
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .333
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Dozier 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .228
McBroom dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .247
Olivares cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Detroit 100 000 000_1 3 0
Kansas City 000 110 01x_3 5 0

LOB_Detroit 2, Kansas City 4. 2B_Dixon (1), Mondesi (11). HR_Mondesi (6), off Skubal; McBroom (6), off Skubal. RBIs_Dixon (2), Mondesi 2 (22), McBroom (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Stewart, Goodrum); Kansas City 2 (Olivares, Perez). RISP_Detroit 0 for 2; Kansas City 0 for 2.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_McBroom. GIDP_Reyes.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, Dozier).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 7.94
Skubal, L, 1-4 5 2 2 2 1 6 87 5.62
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 7.15
Norris 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 17 3.25
Farmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.80
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer, W, 4-5 7 3 1 1 0 5 87 4.06
Barlow, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.20
Hahn, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 3 24 0.52

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 1-0. WP_Hahn.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:27.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment