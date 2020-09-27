Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|1
|9
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Cameron rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.184
|Dixon 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.077
|Stewart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Bonifacio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Alcántara 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|2
|9
|
|Gordon lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Cordero rf-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.211
|Merrifield rf-lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.256
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.333
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Dozier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|McBroom dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Olivares cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000_1
|3
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|110
|01x_3
|5
|0
LOB_Detroit 2, Kansas City 4. 2B_Dixon (1), Mondesi (11). HR_Mondesi (6), off Skubal; McBroom (6), off Skubal. RBIs_Dixon (2), Mondesi 2 (22), McBroom (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Stewart, Goodrum); Kansas City 2 (Olivares, Perez). RISP_Detroit 0 for 2; Kansas City 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_McBroom. GIDP_Reyes.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, Dozier).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|7.94
|Skubal, L, 1-4
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|6
|87
|5.62
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|7.15
|Norris
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.25
|Farmer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.80
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 4-5
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|87
|4.06
|Barlow, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.20
|Hahn, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|0.52
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 1-0. WP_Hahn.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_2:27.
