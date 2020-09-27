Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 3 1 1 9 Reyes cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Cameron rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .193 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .184 Dixon 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .077 Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Bonifacio lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Haase c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176 Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Alcántara 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .143

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 5 3 2 9 Gordon lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Cordero rf-cf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .211 Merrifield rf-lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Mondesi ss 4 1 3 2 0 0 .256 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .333 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Dozier 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .228 McBroom dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .247 Olivares cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .201

Detroit 100 000 000_1 3 0 Kansas City 000 110 01x_3 5 0

LOB_Detroit 2, Kansas City 4. 2B_Dixon (1), Mondesi (11). HR_Mondesi (6), off Skubal; McBroom (6), off Skubal. RBIs_Dixon (2), Mondesi 2 (22), McBroom (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Stewart, Goodrum); Kansas City 2 (Olivares, Perez). RISP_Detroit 0 for 2; Kansas City 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_McBroom. GIDP_Reyes.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, Dozier).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmermann 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 7.94 Skubal, L, 1-4 5 2 2 2 1 6 87 5.62 Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 7.15 Norris 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 17 3.25 Farmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.80

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer, W, 4-5 7 3 1 1 0 5 87 4.06 Barlow, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.20 Hahn, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 3 24 0.52

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 1-0. WP_Hahn.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:27.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.