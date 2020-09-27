Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cordero rf-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dixon 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Stewart dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bonifacio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alcántara 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olivares cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|110
|01x
|—
|3
DP_Detroit 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 2, Kansas City 4. 2B_Dixon (1), Mondesi (11). HR_Mondesi (6), McBroom (6).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmermann
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Skubal L,1-4
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norris
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Farmer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer W,4-5
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Barlow H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hahn S,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
WP_Hahn.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_2:27.
