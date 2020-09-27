Trending:
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 5:26 pm
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 29 3 5 3
Reyes cf 4 0 1 0 Gordon lf 1 0 0 0
Cameron rf 4 1 0 0 Cordero rf-cf 1 1 0 0
Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 Merrifield rf-lf 4 0 0 0
Dixon 1b 3 0 1 1 Mondesi ss 4 1 3 2
Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0
Bonifacio lf 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0
Haase c 3 0 0 0 Dozier 1b 3 0 1 0
Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 McBroom dh 3 1 1 1
Alcántara 2b 2 0 1 0 Olivares cf-lf 3 0 0 0
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0
Detroit 100 000 000 1
Kansas City 000 110 01x 3

DP_Detroit 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 2, Kansas City 4. 2B_Dixon (1), Mondesi (11). HR_Mondesi (6), McBroom (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Zimmermann 1 1 0 0 0 2
Skubal L,1-4 5 2 2 2 1 6
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Norris 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Farmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Singer W,4-5 7 3 1 1 0 5
Barlow H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hahn S,3-3 1 0 0 0 1 3

WP_Hahn.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:27.

