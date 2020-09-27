Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Detroit Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 29 3 5 3 Reyes cf 4 0 1 0 Gordon lf 1 0 0 0 Cameron rf 4 1 0 0 Cordero rf-cf 1 1 0 0 Goodrum ss 4 0 0 0 Merrifield rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Dixon 1b 3 0 1 1 Mondesi ss 4 1 3 2 Stewart dh 3 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0 Bonifacio lf 3 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Haase c 3 0 0 0 Dozier 1b 3 0 1 0 Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 McBroom dh 3 1 1 1 Alcántara 2b 2 0 1 0 Olivares cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0

Detroit 100 000 000 — 1 Kansas City 000 110 01x — 3

DP_Detroit 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 2, Kansas City 4. 2B_Dixon (1), Mondesi (11). HR_Mondesi (6), McBroom (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Zimmermann 1 1 0 0 0 2 Skubal L,1-4 5 2 2 2 1 6 Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Norris 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Farmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Kansas City Singer W,4-5 7 3 1 1 0 5 Barlow H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hahn S,3-3 1 0 0 0 1 3

WP_Hahn.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:27.

