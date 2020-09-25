Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 1b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heath pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dixon ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|Kansas City
|110
|010
|00x
|—
|3
E_Turnbull (1), W.Castro (6). DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 8. 2B_Goodrum (7), Cordero (3), Mondesi (9). 3B_Mondesi (3). SB_Mondesi 2 (24), Merrifield (12), Goodrum (6). SF_Haase (1), Franco (4). S_Lopez (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Turnbull L,4-4
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Farmer
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller W,5-3
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Duffy H,1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Barlow H,6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Junis H,1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hahn S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:50.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments