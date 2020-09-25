On Air: Federal News Network program
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 11:14 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 30 3 8 3
Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 Merrifield rf 4 1 1 0
W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 3 1 3 1
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0
H.Castro 1b-lf 4 1 2 0 Franco 3b 2 0 0 1
Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 0 O’Hearn dh 3 0 1 1
Stewart lf 2 0 1 0 Heath pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Dixon ph-1b 2 0 0 1 Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0
Haase c 3 0 1 1 Gordon lf 4 0 2 0
Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 Cordero cf 4 1 1 0
Cameron rf 3 0 2 0 Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0
Detroit 000 000 200 2
Kansas City 110 010 00x 3

E_Turnbull (1), W.Castro (6). DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 8. 2B_Goodrum (7), Cordero (3), Mondesi (9). 3B_Mondesi (3). SB_Mondesi 2 (24), Merrifield (12), Goodrum (6). SF_Haase (1), Franco (4). S_Lopez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Turnbull L,4-4 5 6 3 3 2 5
Norris 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Farmer 1 2 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Keller W,5-3 6 4 0 0 0 5
Duffy H,1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Barlow H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Junis H,1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Hahn S,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:50.

