Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Detroit Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 30 3 8 3 Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 Merrifield rf 4 1 1 0 W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 3 1 3 1 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0 H.Castro 1b-lf 4 1 2 0 Franco 3b 2 0 0 1 Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 0 O’Hearn dh 3 0 1 1 Stewart lf 2 0 1 0 Heath pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Dixon ph-1b 2 0 0 1 Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 Haase c 3 0 1 1 Gordon lf 4 0 2 0 Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 Cordero cf 4 1 1 0 Cameron rf 3 0 2 0 Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0

Detroit 000 000 200 — 2 Kansas City 110 010 00x — 3

E_Turnbull (1), W.Castro (6). DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 8. 2B_Goodrum (7), Cordero (3), Mondesi (9). 3B_Mondesi (3). SB_Mondesi 2 (24), Merrifield (12), Goodrum (6). SF_Haase (1), Franco (4). S_Lopez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Turnbull L,4-4 5 6 3 3 2 5 Norris 1 0 0 0 0 3 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 Farmer 1 2 0 0 0 1

Kansas City Keller W,5-3 6 4 0 0 0 5 Duffy H,1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Barlow H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Junis H,1 1 2 0 0 0 0 Hahn S,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:50.

