Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 11:12 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 8 2 1 7
Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279
W.Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .346
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .245
H.Castro 1b-lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .348
Goodrum 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .179
Stewart lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .179
a-Dixon ph-1b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Haase c 3 0 1 1 0 2 .231
Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Cameron rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .200
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 8 3 3 10
Merrifield rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .280
Mondesi ss 3 1 3 1 1 0 .241
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .350
Franco 3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .282
O’Hearn dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .196
1-Heath pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Gordon lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .214
Cordero cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222
Lopez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Detroit 000 000 200_2 8 2
Kansas City 110 010 00x_3 8 0

a-grounded out for Stewart in the 7th.

1-ran for O’Hearn in the 8th.

E_Turnbull (1), W.Castro (6). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 8. 2B_Goodrum (7), Cordero (3), Mondesi (9). 3B_Mondesi (3). RBIs_Dixon (1), Haase (2), O’Hearn (18), Mondesi (18), Franco (37). SB_Mondesi 2 (24), Merrifield (12), Goodrum (6). CS_Merrifield (3). SF_Haase, Franco. S_Lopez.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Paredes); Kansas City 6 (Gordon, Perez, Merrifield, Dozier, Franco). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Kansas City 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Dixon, O’Hearn, Perez. GIDP_Reyes, Paredes, Dozier.

DP_Detroit 1 (Paredes, Goodrum, Dixon); Kansas City 2 (Franco, Lopez, Dozier; Franco, Lopez, Dozier).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull, L, 4-4 5 6 3 3 2 5 82 3.97
Norris 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.00
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 3.14
Farmer 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 3.86
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 5-3 6 4 0 0 0 5 86 2.47
Duffy, H, 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 11 4.95
Barlow, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.34
Junis, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 6.39
Hahn, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 0.55

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-1. IBB_off Turnbull (Franco).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:50.

