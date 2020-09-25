Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|1
|7
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|W.Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|H.Castro 1b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|a-Dixon ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|3
|10
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|O’Hearn dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.196
|1-Heath pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Cordero cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Detroit
|000
|000
|200_2
|8
|2
|Kansas City
|110
|010
|00x_3
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Stewart in the 7th.
1-ran for O’Hearn in the 8th.
E_Turnbull (1), W.Castro (6). LOB_Detroit 5, Kansas City 8. 2B_Goodrum (7), Cordero (3), Mondesi (9). 3B_Mondesi (3). RBIs_Dixon (1), Haase (2), O’Hearn (18), Mondesi (18), Franco (37). SB_Mondesi 2 (24), Merrifield (12), Goodrum (6). CS_Merrifield (3). SF_Haase, Franco. S_Lopez.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Paredes); Kansas City 6 (Gordon, Perez, Merrifield, Dozier, Franco). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Kansas City 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Dixon, O’Hearn, Perez. GIDP_Reyes, Paredes, Dozier.
DP_Detroit 1 (Paredes, Goodrum, Dixon); Kansas City 2 (Franco, Lopez, Dozier; Franco, Lopez, Dozier).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 4-4
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|82
|3.97
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.00
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.14
|Farmer
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 5-3
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|86
|2.47
|Duffy, H, 1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|4.95
|Barlow, H, 6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.34
|Junis, H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.39
|Hahn, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.55
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-1. IBB_off Turnbull (Franco).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:50.
