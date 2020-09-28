Kansas City 34, Baltimore 20

|Kansas City
|6
|21
|0
|7
|—
|34
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|3
|7
|—
|20
First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 26, 9:20.
KC_Mahomes 3 run (kick failed), 6:43.
Second Quarter
KC_Sherman 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:52.
Bal_Duvernay 93 kickoff return (Tucker kick), 12:40.
KC_T.Hill 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:40.
KC_Hardman 49 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:48.
Third Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 42, 6:13.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_Boyle 5 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 14:55.
KC_Fisher 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:14.
A_0.
___
|
|KC
|Bal
|First downs
|29
|16
|Total Net Yards
|517
|228
|Rushes-yards
|31-132
|21-158
|Passing
|385
|70
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|1-16
|Kickoff Returns
|1-19
|2-119
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-42-0
|15-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-27
|Punts
|1-58.0
|3-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-38
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|33:56
|26:04
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 20-64, Mahomes 4-26, Hill 2-25, D.Thompson 2-11, Williams 2-6, Sherman 1-0. Baltimore, Jackson 9-83, Edwards 4-39, Ingram 7-30, Dobbins 1-6.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 31-42-0-385. Baltimore, Jackson 15-28-0-97.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Watkins 7-62, Kelce 6-87, Hill 5-77, Edwards-Helaire 5-70, Hardman 4-81, Williams 2-1, Sherman 1-5, Fisher 1-2. Baltimore, Dobbins 4-38, Andrews 3-22, M.Brown 2-13, Duvernay 2-7, Snead 2-4, Boykin 1-8, Boyle 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 42.
