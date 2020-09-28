Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 34, Baltimore 20

September 28, 2020 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City 6 21 0 7 34
Baltimore 3 7 3 7 20

First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 26, 9:20.

KC_Mahomes 3 run (kick failed), 6:43.

Second Quarter

KC_Sherman 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:52.

Bal_Duvernay 93 kickoff return (Tucker kick), 12:40.

KC_T.Hill 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:40.

KC_Hardman 49 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:48.

Third Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 42, 6:13.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Boyle 5 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 14:55.

KC_Fisher 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:14.

A_0.

KC Bal
First downs 29 16
Total Net Yards 517 228
Rushes-yards 31-132 21-158
Passing 385 70
Punt Returns 1-7 1-16
Kickoff Returns 1-19 2-119
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 31-42-0 15-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-27
Punts 1-58.0 3-49.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1
Penalties-Yards 6-38 6-45
Time of Possession 33:56 26:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 20-64, Mahomes 4-26, Hill 2-25, D.Thompson 2-11, Williams 2-6, Sherman 1-0. Baltimore, Jackson 9-83, Edwards 4-39, Ingram 7-30, Dobbins 1-6.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 31-42-0-385. Baltimore, Jackson 15-28-0-97.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Watkins 7-62, Kelce 6-87, Hill 5-77, Edwards-Helaire 5-70, Hardman 4-81, Williams 2-1, Sherman 1-5, Fisher 1-2. Baltimore, Dobbins 4-38, Andrews 3-22, M.Brown 2-13, Duvernay 2-7, Snead 2-4, Boykin 1-8, Boyle 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 42.

