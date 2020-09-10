Kansas City 34, Houston 20

|Houston
|7
|0
|0
|13
|—
|20
|Kansas City
|0
|17
|7
|10
|—
|34
First Quarter
Hou_Da.Johnson 19 run (Fairbairn kick), 4:54.
Second Quarter
KC_Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:13.
KC_S.Watkins 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:26.
KC_FG Butker 29, :00.
Third Quarter
KC_Edwards-Helaire 27 run (Butker kick), 10:53.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Hill 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:25.
Hou_Akins 19 pass from Watson (pass failed), 7:15.
Hou_Watson 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:38.
KC_FG Butker 19, :30.
A_15,895.
___
|
|Hou
|KC
|First downs
|21
|28
|Total Net Yards
|360
|369
|Rushes-yards
|22-118
|34-166
|Passing
|253
|211
|Punt Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-66
|2-48
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-39
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-32-1
|24-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-11
|1-8
|Punts
|3-41.0
|3-45.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-37
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|25:13
|34:47
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Da.Johnson 11-77, Watson 6-27, Du.Johnson 5-14. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 25-138, Williams 7-23, Watkins 1-3, Sherman 1-2.
PASSING_Houston, Watson 20-32-1-253. Kansas City, Mahomes 24-32-0-211.
RECEIVING_Houston, Fuller 8-112, Da.Johnson 3-32, Akins 2-39, Cobb 2-23, Cooks 2-20, Fells 2-19, Carter 1-8. Kansas City, Watkins 7-82, Kelce 6-50, Hill 5-46, Robinson 3-20, Williams 2-7, Hardman 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 51.
