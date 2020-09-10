Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kansas City 34, Houston 20

September 10, 2020 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
      
Houston 7 0 0 13 20
Kansas City 0 17 7 10 34

First Quarter

Hou_Da.Johnson 19 run (Fairbairn kick), 4:54.

Second Quarter

KC_Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:13.

KC_S.Watkins 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:26.

Advertisement

KC_FG Butker 29, :00.

Third Quarter

KC_Edwards-Helaire 27 run (Butker kick), 10:53.

        Insight by Splunk: CISA and Air Force examine how to gain trust, the data and workflows required and the organizational constructs that best foster trust in this free webinar.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Hill 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 11:25.

Hou_Akins 19 pass from Watson (pass failed), 7:15.

Hou_Watson 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:38.

KC_FG Butker 19, :30.

A_15,895.

___

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Hou KC
First downs 21 28
Total Net Yards 360 369
Rushes-yards 22-118 34-166
Passing 253 211
Punt Returns 1-19 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-66 2-48
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-39
Comp-Att-Int 20-32-1 24-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-11 1-8
Punts 3-41.0 3-45.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-37 1-5
Time of Possession 25:13 34:47

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Da.Johnson 11-77, Watson 6-27, Du.Johnson 5-14. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 25-138, Williams 7-23, Watkins 1-3, Sherman 1-2.

PASSING_Houston, Watson 20-32-1-253. Kansas City, Mahomes 24-32-0-211.

RECEIVING_Houston, Fuller 8-112, Da.Johnson 3-32, Akins 2-39, Cobb 2-23, Cooks 2-20, Fells 2-19, Carter 1-8. Kansas City, Watkins 7-82, Kelce 6-50, Hill 5-46, Robinson 3-20, Williams 2-7, Hardman 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 51.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces come together for Valiant Shield 2020