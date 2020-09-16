Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

September 16, 2020 9:59 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 6 3 2 11
Merrifield rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .279
Mondesi ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .210
Perez c 3 1 2 3 1 1 .349
Franco dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275
Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Olivares lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283
Mejia 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Starling cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 2 0 1 12
Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285
Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .347
Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Candelario 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Bonifacio rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Haase c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Demeritte lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Alcántara 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Kansas City 200 001 010_4 6 0
Detroit 000 000 000_0 2 2

E_Alcántara (2), Haase (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Perez (10). HR_Perez (6), off Skubal. RBIs_Perez 3 (18). SB_Merrifield 2 (10), Mondesi (17), Mejia (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Dozier 2, Merrifield); Detroit 1 (Goodrum). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Detroit 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Franco.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer, W, 3-4 6 2 0 0 1 8 81 4.14
Hahn, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.79
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.60
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.05
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skubal, L, 1-3 6 4 3 2 0 8 90 6.17
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 9.53
Soto 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 3.38
Norris 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.47

WP_Soto.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:33.

