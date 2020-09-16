Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|3
|2
|11
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Perez c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.349
|Franco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Mejia 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Starling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|1
|12
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.347
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Bonifacio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Haase c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Demeritte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Kansas City
|200
|001
|010_4
|6
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|2
E_Alcántara (2), Haase (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Perez (10). HR_Perez (6), off Skubal. RBIs_Perez 3 (18). SB_Merrifield 2 (10), Mondesi (17), Mejia (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Dozier 2, Merrifield); Detroit 1 (Goodrum). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Detroit 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Franco.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 3-4
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|81
|4.14
|Hahn, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.79
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.60
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.05
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, L, 1-3
|6
|
|4
|3
|2
|0
|8
|90
|6.17
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|9.53
|Soto
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|3.38
|Norris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.47
WP_Soto.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_2:33.
