Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 6 3 2 11 Merrifield rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .279 Mondesi ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .210 Perez c 3 1 2 3 1 1 .349 Franco dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .275 Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Olivares lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .283 Mejia 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Starling cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 2 0 1 12 Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .285 Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .347 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Candelario 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Goodrum 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192 Bonifacio rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Haase c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Demeritte lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Alcántara 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .105

Kansas City 200 001 010_4 6 0 Detroit 000 000 000_0 2 2

E_Alcántara (2), Haase (1). LOB_Kansas City 6, Detroit 3. 2B_Perez (10). HR_Perez (6), off Skubal. RBIs_Perez 3 (18). SB_Merrifield 2 (10), Mondesi (17), Mejia (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Dozier 2, Merrifield); Detroit 1 (Goodrum). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 6; Detroit 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Franco.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer, W, 3-4 6 2 0 0 1 8 81 4.14 Hahn, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.79 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.60 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 2.05

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal, L, 1-3 6 4 3 2 0 8 90 6.17 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 9.53 Soto 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 3.38 Norris 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.47

WP_Soto.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_2:33.

