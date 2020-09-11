Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

September 11, 2020 11:32 pm
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 3 13
González ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .234
Hayes 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .357
B.Reynolds cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .177
Moran dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .259
Bell 1b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .224
Stallings c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .283
Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .230
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .235
b-Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 7 3 5 8
Merrifield rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Mondesi ss 2 3 1 1 2 0 .207
Perez c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .315
Franco 3b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .277
Dozier 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .241
McBroom dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253
a-O’Hearn ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .202
Olivares lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .343
Starling cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .228
Pittsburgh 000 100 020_3 7 0
Kansas City 102 000 10x_4 7 0

a-walked for McBroom in the 5th. b-struck out for Tucker in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stallings (6), Perez (7). HR_Bell (5), off Barlow; Mondesi (3), off Brault. RBIs_Stallings (15), Bell 2 (16), Mondesi (12), Franco 2 (30). SB_Hayes (1), Mondesi 2 (15).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Tucker, González, Moran); Kansas City 4 (McBroom, Olivares 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 10; Kansas City 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Dozier.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brault, L, 0-3 4 5 3 3 3 4 97 4.73
Neverauskas 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 7.88
Stratton 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 32 3.57
Turley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.02
Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.86
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic, W, 1-5 5 6 1 1 2 6 92 4.50
Hahn, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.93
Staumont, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 1.89
Barlow, H, 4 1 1 2 2 0 2 21 3.52
G.Holland, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.22

Inherited runners-scored_Turley 1-0. HBP_Barlow (B.Reynolds). WP_Brault, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:10.

