Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|13
|
|González ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.234
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|B.Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.177
|Moran dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|b-Polanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|3
|5
|8
|
|Merrifield rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Mondesi ss
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.207
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.277
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|McBroom dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|a-O’Hearn ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Starling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|020_3
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|102
|000
|10x_4
|7
|0
a-walked for McBroom in the 5th. b-struck out for Tucker in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stallings (6), Perez (7). HR_Bell (5), off Barlow; Mondesi (3), off Brault. RBIs_Stallings (15), Bell 2 (16), Mondesi (12), Franco 2 (30). SB_Hayes (1), Mondesi 2 (15).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Tucker, González, Moran); Kansas City 4 (McBroom, Olivares 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 10; Kansas City 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Dozier.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brault, L, 0-3
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|97
|4.73
|Neverauskas
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|7.88
|Stratton
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|32
|3.57
|Turley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.02
|Hartlieb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.86
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, W, 1-5
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|92
|4.50
|Hahn, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.93
|Staumont, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.89
|Barlow, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|3.52
|G.Holland, S, 4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.22
Inherited runners-scored_Turley 1-0. HBP_Barlow (B.Reynolds). WP_Brault, Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:10.
