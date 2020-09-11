Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

September 11, 2020 11:34 pm
 
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 4 7 3
González ss 5 0 0 0 Merrifield rf 3 0 0 0
Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 3 1 1
Hayes 3b 4 0 2 0 Perez c 4 1 2 0
B.Reynolds cf 3 1 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 2 2
Moran dh 3 1 1 0 Dozier 1b 4 0 2 0
Bell 1b 4 1 3 2 McBroom dh 2 0 0 0
Stallings c 4 0 1 1 O’Hearn ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 Olivares lf 4 0 0 0
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Starling cf 4 0 0 0
Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 100 020 3
Kansas City 102 000 10x 4

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stallings (6), Perez (7). HR_Bell (5), Mondesi (3). SB_Hayes (1), Mondesi 2 (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Brault L,0-3 4 5 3 3 3 4
Neverauskas 1 1 0 0 1 0
Stratton 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3
Turley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Bubic W,1-5 5 6 1 1 2 6
Hahn H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Staumont H,7 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barlow H,4 1 1 2 2 0 2
G.Holland S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Barlow (B.Reynolds). WP_Brault, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:10.

