Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|3
|
|González ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|2
|3
|1
|1
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|B.Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Moran dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|McBroom dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|O’Hearn ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Starling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|020
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|102
|000
|10x
|—
|4
LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stallings (6), Perez (7). HR_Bell (5), Mondesi (3). SB_Hayes (1), Mondesi 2 (15).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brault L,0-3
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Neverauskas
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stratton
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Turley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartlieb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic W,1-5
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Hahn H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Staumont H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barlow H,4
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|G.Holland S,4-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Barlow (B.Reynolds). WP_Brault, Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:10.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.