Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 4 7 3 González ss 5 0 0 0 Merrifield rf 3 0 0 0 Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 2 3 1 1 Hayes 3b 4 0 2 0 Perez c 4 1 2 0 B.Reynolds cf 3 1 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 2 2 Moran dh 3 1 1 0 Dozier 1b 4 0 2 0 Bell 1b 4 1 3 2 McBroom dh 2 0 0 0 Stallings c 4 0 1 1 O’Hearn ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 Olivares lf 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Starling cf 4 0 0 0 Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 100 020 — 3 Kansas City 102 000 10x — 4

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Stallings (6), Perez (7). HR_Bell (5), Mondesi (3). SB_Hayes (1), Mondesi 2 (15).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Brault L,0-3 4 5 3 3 3 4 Neverauskas 1 1 0 0 1 0 Stratton 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 Turley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hartlieb 1 0 0 0 0 1

Kansas City Bubic W,1-5 5 6 1 1 2 6 Hahn H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Staumont H,7 1 0 0 0 1 1 Barlow H,4 1 1 2 2 0 2 G.Holland S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Barlow (B.Reynolds). WP_Brault, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:10.

