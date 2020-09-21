Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|9
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Edman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Carpenter dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|O’Neill lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.180
|a-B.Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|3
|11
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|1-Heath pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.276
|Dozier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Starling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|000_1
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|012
|01x_4
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for O’Neill in the 9th.
1-ran for Soler in the 8th.
LOB_St. Louis 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Dozier (4), Soler (7). HR_Carpenter (4), off Hernández. RBIs_Carpenter (23), Gordon (11), Franco 2 (33), Soler (23). SB_Mondesi (20).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Carlson, Fowler); Kansas City 4 (Starling, Gordon 2). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 4; Kansas City 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Goldschmidt, Gordon. LIDP_Perez. GIDP_Goldschmidt.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt, DeJong); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Dozier).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 5-2
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|91
|3.05
|Webb
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.29
|Gallegos
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|4.50
|Elledge
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.53
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|72
|3.46
|Newberry
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.09
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.67
|Staumont, W, 2-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.57
|Hahn, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.64
|Holland, S, 6-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.91
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-0, Elledge 2-0, Newberry 2-0. WP_Gallegos, Newberry.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, John Bacon; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:55.
