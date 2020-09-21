Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 3 9 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252 Edman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .266 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Molina c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .264 Carpenter dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .188 O’Neill lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .180 a-B.Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Fowler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .170

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 8 4 3 11 Merrifield rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .285 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .208 Perez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .357 Soler dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .237 1-Heath pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Franco 3b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .276 Dozier 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .239 Gordon lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .215 Starling cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212

St. Louis 010 000 000_1 6 0 Kansas City 000 012 01x_4 8 0

a-pinch hit for O’Neill in the 9th.

1-ran for Soler in the 8th.

LOB_St. Louis 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Dozier (4), Soler (7). HR_Carpenter (4), off Hernández. RBIs_Carpenter (23), Gordon (11), Franco 2 (33), Soler (23). SB_Mondesi (20).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Carlson, Fowler); Kansas City 4 (Starling, Gordon 2). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 4; Kansas City 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Goldschmidt, Gordon. LIDP_Perez. GIDP_Goldschmidt.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt, DeJong); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Dozier).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, L, 5-2 5 2-3 6 3 3 2 7 91 3.05 Webb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.29 Gallegos 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 21 4.50 Elledge 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.53

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernández 3 2-3 4 1 1 3 4 72 3.46 Newberry 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.09 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.67 Staumont, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 1.57 Hahn, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.64 Holland, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.91

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-0, Elledge 2-0, Newberry 2-0. WP_Gallegos, Newberry.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, John Bacon; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:55.

