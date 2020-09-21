Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

September 21, 2020 11:20 pm
 
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 3 9
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252
Edman 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .266
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Molina c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .264
Carpenter dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .188
O’Neill lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .180
a-B.Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Fowler rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .170
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 8 4 3 11
Merrifield rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .285
Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .208
Perez c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .357
Soler dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .237
1-Heath pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Franco 3b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .276
Dozier 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .239
Gordon lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .215
Starling cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .179
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
St. Louis 010 000 000_1 6 0
Kansas City 000 012 01x_4 8 0

a-pinch hit for O’Neill in the 9th.

1-ran for Soler in the 8th.

LOB_St. Louis 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Dozier (4), Soler (7). HR_Carpenter (4), off Hernández. RBIs_Carpenter (23), Gordon (11), Franco 2 (33), Soler (23). SB_Mondesi (20).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 4 (DeJong, Carlson, Fowler); Kansas City 4 (Starling, Gordon 2). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 4; Kansas City 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Goldschmidt, Gordon. LIDP_Perez. GIDP_Goldschmidt.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Goldschmidt, DeJong); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Dozier).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright, L, 5-2 5 2-3 6 3 3 2 7 91 3.05
Webb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.29
Gallegos 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 21 4.50
Elledge 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.53
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernández 3 2-3 4 1 1 3 4 72 3.46
Newberry 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.09
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.67
Staumont, W, 2-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 1.57
Hahn, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.64
Holland, S, 6-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.91

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-0, Elledge 2-0, Newberry 2-0. WP_Gallegos, Newberry.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, John Bacon; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:55.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Winston S. Churchill conducts interoperability operations with British Royal Navy