Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

St. Louis Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 31 4 8 4 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Merrifield rf 4 1 2 0 Edman 3b 3 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 Perez c 4 1 1 0 DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 0 1 1 Molina c 4 0 2 0 Heath pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Carpenter dh 4 1 1 1 Franco 3b 3 1 2 2 O’Neill lf 2 0 0 0 Dozier 1b 3 0 1 0 B.Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Gordon lf 4 0 0 1 Fowler rf 4 0 1 0 Starling cf 3 0 0 0 Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0

St. Louis 010 000 000 — 1 Kansas City 000 012 01x — 4

DP_St. Louis 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Dozier (4), Soler (7). HR_Carpenter (4). SB_Mondesi (20).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Wainwright L,5-2 5 2-3 6 3 3 2 7 Webb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Gallegos 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 Elledge 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kansas City Hernández 3 2-3 4 1 1 3 4 Newberry 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1 Staumont W,2-1 2 0 0 0 0 2 Hahn H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Holland S,6-6 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Gallegos, Newberry.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, John Bacon; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:55.

