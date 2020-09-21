Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

September 21, 2020 11:22 pm
 
< a min read
      
St. Louis Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 31 4 8 4
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Merrifield rf 4 1 2 0
Edman 3b 3 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 Perez c 4 1 1 0
DeJong ss 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 0 1 1
Molina c 4 0 2 0 Heath pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Carpenter dh 4 1 1 1 Franco 3b 3 1 2 2
O’Neill lf 2 0 0 0 Dozier 1b 3 0 1 0
B.Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Gordon lf 4 0 0 1
Fowler rf 4 0 1 0 Starling cf 3 0 0 0
Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0
St. Louis 010 000 000 1
Kansas City 000 012 01x 4

DP_St. Louis 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Dozier (4), Soler (7). HR_Carpenter (4). SB_Mondesi (20).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wainwright L,5-2 5 2-3 6 3 3 2 7
Webb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Gallegos 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Elledge 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Hernández 3 2-3 4 1 1 3 4
Newberry 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1
Staumont W,2-1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Hahn H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holland S,6-6 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Gallegos, Newberry.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, John Bacon; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:55.

