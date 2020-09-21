Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Edman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Heath pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|O’Neill lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Fowler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Starling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|012
|01x
|—
|4
DP_St. Louis 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_St. Louis 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Dozier (4), Soler (7). HR_Carpenter (4). SB_Mondesi (20).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright L,5-2
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Webb
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gallegos
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Elledge
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernández
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Newberry
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont W,2-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hahn H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland S,6-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Gallegos, Newberry.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, John Bacon; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:55.
