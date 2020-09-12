Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

September 12, 2020 11:00 pm
 
Pittsburgh Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 35 7 13 7
González ss 4 1 1 0 Merrifield rf 5 2 2 1
Frazier lf 4 1 2 2 Mondesi ss 5 2 2 2
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Perez c 5 1 2 1
Moran dh 4 0 0 0 Franco dh 5 0 1 0
Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 Dozier 1b 4 1 1 0
Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 Gordon lf 4 1 3 1
Reynolds cf 3 1 1 1 Gutierrez 3b 2 0 1 0
Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 Olivares cf 2 0 1 1
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 1
Pittsburgh 021 000 010 4
Kansas City 102 030 10x 7

E_Williams (2). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Kansas City 10. 2B_González (11), Perez (8). HR_Bell (6), Reynolds (4), Frazier (5), Merrifield (9), Mondesi (4). SB_Mondesi (16), González (1). SF_Olivares (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Williams L,1-7 5 10 6 6 3 4
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1
Crick 2-3 2 1 1 2 1
Howard 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
D.Holland 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Hernández 3 3 3 3 0 2
Zimmer W,1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Hahn H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Staumont H,8 1 2 0 0 0 0
Barlow 1 2 1 1 0 1
G.Holland S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:06.

