Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|13
|7
|
|González ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Frazier lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Mondesi ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Moran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olivares cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pittsburgh
|021
|000
|010
|—
|4
|Kansas City
|102
|030
|10x
|—
|7
E_Williams (2). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Kansas City 10. 2B_González (11), Perez (8). HR_Bell (6), Reynolds (4), Frazier (5), Merrifield (9), Mondesi (4). SB_Mondesi (16), González (1). SF_Olivares (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams L,1-7
|5
|
|10
|6
|6
|3
|4
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crick
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Howard
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Holland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernández
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Zimmer W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hahn H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont H,8
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|G.Holland S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:06.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.