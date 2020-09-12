Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 8 4 1 5 González ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .267 Frazier lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .237 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .344 Moran dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .231 Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .152 Reynolds cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .180 Newman 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 13 7 5 8 Merrifield rf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .267 Mondesi ss 5 2 2 2 0 3 .213 Perez c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .320 Franco dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Dozier 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .241 Gordon lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .231 Gutierrez 3b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .500 Olivares cf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .351 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .223

Pittsburgh 021 000 010_4 8 1 Kansas City 102 030 10x_7 13 0

E_Williams (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Kansas City 10. 2B_González (11), Perez (8). HR_Bell (6), off Hernández; Reynolds (4), off Hernández; Frazier (5), off Hernández; Merrifield (9), off Williams; Mondesi (4), off Williams. RBIs_Bell (17), Reynolds (13), Frazier 2 (17), Merrifield (27), Mondesi 2 (14), Perez (13), Gordon (9), Olivares (7), Lopez (12). SB_Mondesi (16), González (1). SF_Olivares.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Moran); Kansas City 6 (Lopez 2, Gutierrez, Merrifield, Dozier). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 4; Kansas City 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Reynolds, Frazier. GIDP_Reynolds, Stallings.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Dozier; Lopez, Mondesi, Dozier).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams, L, 1-7 5 10 6 6 3 4 101 6.35 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Crick 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 30 1.59 Howard 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.25 D.Holland 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 6.94

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernández 3 3 3 3 0 2 42 3.86 Zimmer, W, 1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 34 1.35 Hahn, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.87 Staumont, H, 8 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 1.80 Barlow 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 3.75 G.Holland, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.13

Inherited runners-scored_Howard 3-0, Hahn 1-0. WP_Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:06.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.