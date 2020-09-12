Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|1
|5
|
|González ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Frazier lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Moran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.180
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|13
|7
|5
|8
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Mondesi ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.213
|Perez c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.320
|Franco dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Gutierrez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Olivares cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.351
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.223
|Pittsburgh
|021
|000
|010_4
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|102
|030
|10x_7
|13
|0
E_Williams (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Kansas City 10. 2B_González (11), Perez (8). HR_Bell (6), off Hernández; Reynolds (4), off Hernández; Frazier (5), off Hernández; Merrifield (9), off Williams; Mondesi (4), off Williams. RBIs_Bell (17), Reynolds (13), Frazier 2 (17), Merrifield (27), Mondesi 2 (14), Perez (13), Gordon (9), Olivares (7), Lopez (12). SB_Mondesi (16), González (1). SF_Olivares.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Newman, Moran); Kansas City 6 (Lopez 2, Gutierrez, Merrifield, Dozier). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 4; Kansas City 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Reynolds, Frazier. GIDP_Reynolds, Stallings.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Dozier; Lopez, Mondesi, Dozier).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, L, 1-7
|5
|
|10
|6
|6
|3
|4
|101
|6.35
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Crick
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|1.59
|Howard
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.25
|D.Holland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.94
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|42
|3.86
|Zimmer, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|1.35
|Hahn, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.87
|Staumont, H, 8
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.80
|Barlow
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|3.75
|G.Holland, S, 5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.13
Inherited runners-scored_Howard 3-0, Hahn 1-0. WP_Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:06.
