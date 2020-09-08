Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 8 10 8 2 11 Merrifield rf-2b 5 2 2 3 0 0 .253 Mondesi ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .201 Dozier 1b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .240 Franco dh 4 0 1 2 0 0 .267 Gordon lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .223 Reynolds 3b 3 1 0 0 0 2 .000 McBroom ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .260 Starling pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Olivares cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .364 Lopez 2b-3b 3 2 1 2 0 0 .217 Gallagher c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .261

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 9 6 1 11 Cé.Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263 Freeman 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .280 Lindor ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .287 Santana 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .207 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .313 Naquin rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Naylor lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .208 León c 4 1 2 2 0 0 .140 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254

Kansas City 003 000 221_8 10 0 Cleveland 212 000 001_6 9 1

a-walked for Reynolds in the 8th.

1-ran for McBroom in the 8th.

E_Santana (3). LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 3. 2B_Lopez (6), Gallagher (5), Merrifield (9), Freeman 2 (3). HR_Merrifield (8), off McKenzie; Santana (5), off Junis; León (2), off Junis; Lindor (7), off Junis. RBIs_Merrifield 3 (25), Lopez 2 (10), Gallagher (3), Franco 2 (23), Santana 2 (21), León 2 (3), Lindor 2 (19). SB_Mondesi (12). SF_Franco. S_Mondesi.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Merrifield, Gallagher); Cleveland 1 (DeShields). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lindor, León.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 4 1-3 7 5 5 0 3 68 5.57 Zimmer 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 25 1.53 Holland W,3-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 23 2.42 Barlow S,2-2 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 2.86

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKenzie 5 3 3 3 1 7 92 2.57 Karinchak H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.70 Quantrill BS,0-1 1 2 2 0 0 0 17 0.00 Cimber L,0-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 13 4.22 O.Pérez 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 1.26 Plutko 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 5.64

Inherited runners-scored_Zimmer 1-0, O.Pérez 1-1, Plutko 3-0. HBP_O.Pérez (Lopez).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:13.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.