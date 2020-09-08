Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|2
|11
|
|Merrifield rf-2b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.253
|Mondesi ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Dozier 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Franco dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Gordon lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Reynolds 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|McBroom ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Starling pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Olivares cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.364
|Lopez 2b-3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Gallagher c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.261
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|1
|11
|
|Cé.Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Freeman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.287
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Naylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|León c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.140
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|221_8
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|212
|000
|001_6
|9
|1
a-walked for Reynolds in the 8th.
1-ran for McBroom in the 8th.
E_Santana (3). LOB_Kansas City 6, Cleveland 3. 2B_Lopez (6), Gallagher (5), Merrifield (9), Freeman 2 (3). HR_Merrifield (8), off McKenzie; Santana (5), off Junis; León (2), off Junis; Lindor (7), off Junis. RBIs_Merrifield 3 (25), Lopez 2 (10), Gallagher (3), Franco 2 (23), Santana 2 (21), León 2 (3), Lindor 2 (19). SB_Mondesi (12). SF_Franco. S_Mondesi.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Merrifield, Gallagher); Cleveland 1 (DeShields). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Lindor, León.
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|68
|5.57
|Zimmer
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|1.53
|Holland W,3-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|2.42
|Barlow S,2-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|2.86
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|7
|92
|2.57
|Karinchak H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.70
|Quantrill BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Cimber L,0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|4.22
|O.Pérez
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.26
|Plutko
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|5.64
Inherited runners-scored_Zimmer 1-0, O.Pérez 1-1, Plutko 3-0. HBP_O.Pérez (Lopez).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:13.
