Kansas City 8, Detroit 7

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|7
|14
|7
|4
|9
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|W.Castro ss
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.350
|Cabrera dh
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|1-Hill pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Candelario 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Bonifacio lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|b-H.Castro ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Goodrum 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Dixon lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Romine c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Cameron rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|11
|8
|4
|3
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Mondesi ss
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.360
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Dozier 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|a-Soler ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Cordero cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Heath cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Detroit
|002
|020
|030_7
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|301
|004
|00x_8
|11
|0
a-doubled for O’Hearn in the 6th. b-singled for Bonifacio in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 10, Kansas City 5. 2B_Soler (8). HR_W.Castro (6), off Bubic; Cabrera (10), off Bubic; Perez (11), off Fulmer; Franco (8), off Alexander. RBIs_W.Castro 3 (23), Cabrera 3 (35), H.Castro (3), Perez 3 (32), Franco 2 (36), Soler (24), Mondesi 2 (17). SB_Merrifield (11), Mondesi 2 (22), Cameron (1). CS_Mondesi (8). SF_Franco. S_Heath.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Cameron, Cabrera, Goodrum); Kansas City 3 (Perez, Merrifield). RISP_Detroit 3 for 7; Kansas City 4 for 10.
LIDP_O’Hearn. GIDP_Goodrum.
DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Dozier).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fulmer
|2
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|0
|42
|8.78
|Alexander, L, 2-3
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|30
|3.96
|Soto
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|24
|4.30
|Jiménez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|7.84
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.05
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|3
|5
|94
|4.32
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.45
|Hahn, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.59
|Staumont
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|26
|2.66
|Newberry, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-0, Jiménez 3-2, Barlow 1-0, Hahn 2-0, Newberry 2-1. WP_Farmer.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:22.
