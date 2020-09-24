On Air: Business of Government Hour
Kansas City 8, Detroit 7

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 11:42 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 7 14 7 4 9
Reyes cf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .285
W.Castro ss 5 3 3 3 0 1 .350
Cabrera dh 5 1 3 3 0 0 .250
1-Hill pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Candelario 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Bonifacio lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .229
b-H.Castro ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Goodrum 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .176
Dixon lf-1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Romine c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .238
Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .231
Cameron rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .170
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 8 11 8 4 3
Merrifield rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .281
Mondesi ss 4 2 4 2 0 0 .230
Perez c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .360
Franco 3b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .285
Dozier 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .243
O’Hearn dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .193
a-Soler ph-dh 2 1 1 1 0 1 .228
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .206
Cordero cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .219
Heath cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .211
Detroit 002 020 030_7 14 0
Kansas City 301 004 00x_8 11 0

a-doubled for O’Hearn in the 6th. b-singled for Bonifacio in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 10, Kansas City 5. 2B_Soler (8). HR_W.Castro (6), off Bubic; Cabrera (10), off Bubic; Perez (11), off Fulmer; Franco (8), off Alexander. RBIs_W.Castro 3 (23), Cabrera 3 (35), H.Castro (3), Perez 3 (32), Franco 2 (36), Soler (24), Mondesi 2 (17). SB_Merrifield (11), Mondesi 2 (22), Cameron (1). CS_Mondesi (8). SF_Franco. S_Heath.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Cameron, Cabrera, Goodrum); Kansas City 3 (Perez, Merrifield). RISP_Detroit 3 for 7; Kansas City 4 for 10.

LIDP_O’Hearn. GIDP_Goodrum.

DP_Detroit 1 (Candelario); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Dozier).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fulmer 2 1-3 7 4 4 0 0 42 8.78
Alexander, L, 2-3 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 30 3.96
Soto 1-3 1 3 3 3 0 24 4.30
Jiménez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 7.84
Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 4.05
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic 4 2-3 8 4 4 3 5 94 4.32
Barlow 1 1 0 0 1 2 19 4.45
Hahn, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 0.59
Staumont 2-3 4 3 3 0 0 26 2.66
Newberry, S, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 2-0, Jiménez 3-2, Barlow 1-0, Hahn 2-0, Newberry 2-1. WP_Farmer.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:22.

