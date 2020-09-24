Kansas City 8, Detroit 7

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|7
|14
|7
|
|Totals
|31
|8
|11
|8
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|2
|4
|2
|
|Cabrera dh
|5
|1
|3
|3
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Hill pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Candelario 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bonifacio lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Soler ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Goodrum 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dixon lf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cordero cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Romine c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Heath cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|002
|020
|030
|—
|7
|Kansas City
|301
|004
|00x
|—
|8
DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 10, Kansas City 5. 2B_Soler (8). HR_W.Castro (6), Cabrera (10), Perez (11), Franco (8). SB_Merrifield (11), Mondesi 2 (22), Cameron (1). SF_Franco (3). S_Heath (1).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fulmer
|2
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Alexander L,2-3
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Soto
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Jiménez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic
|4
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hahn W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Newberry S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Barlow pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
WP_Farmer.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:22.
