On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Kansas City 8, Detroit 7

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 11:44 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 7 14 7 Totals 31 8 11 8
Reyes cf 4 2 2 0 Merrifield rf 5 1 1 0
W.Castro ss 5 3 3 3 Mondesi ss 4 2 4 2
Cabrera dh 5 1 3 3 Perez c 4 1 2 3
Hill pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 1 2 2
Candelario 1b 2 0 0 0 Dozier 1b 3 1 1 0
Bonifacio lf 1 0 0 0 O’Hearn dh 2 0 0 0
H.Castro ph-lf 1 0 1 1 Soler ph-dh 2 1 1 1
Goodrum 2b 5 0 1 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0
Dixon lf-1b 4 0 0 0 Cordero cf 2 1 0 0
Romine c 5 1 2 0 Heath cf 0 0 0 0
Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0
Cameron rf 4 0 1 0
Detroit 002 020 030 7
Kansas City 301 004 00x 8

DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 10, Kansas City 5. 2B_Soler (8). HR_W.Castro (6), Cabrera (10), Perez (11), Franco (8). SB_Merrifield (11), Mondesi 2 (22), Cameron (1). SF_Franco (3). S_Heath (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fulmer 2 1-3 7 4 4 0 0
Alexander L,2-3 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Soto 1-3 1 3 3 3 0
Jiménez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kansas City
Bubic 4 2-3 8 4 4 3 5
Barlow 1 1 0 0 1 2
Hahn W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Staumont 2-3 4 3 3 0 0
Newberry S,1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

Barlow pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

WP_Farmer.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:22.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|2 2020 Virtual SO/LIC
10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment