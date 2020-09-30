Trending:
Keuchel, White Sox to take on Bassitt, Athletics

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Chicago White Sox (35-25, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (36-24, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 1.99 ERA in regular season) Oakland: Chris Bassitt (5-2, 2.29 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

ALWC: Chicago leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will host the White Sox in the one-game AL wild-card playoff.

The Athletics are 22-10 in home games. Oakland has a team batting average of .100 this postseason, Sean Murphy has lead them with an average of .333

The White Sox are 17-13 on the road. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .250 this postseason, Tim Anderson leads them with an OBP of .750 in 4 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Athletics with 22 extra base hits and is batting .241.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 60 RBIs and is batting .317.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).

White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Eloy Jimenez: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

