Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Key hole at the US Open

September 18, 2020 8:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

MAMORANECK, N.Y. (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the U.S. Open:

HOLE: 9.

YARDAGE: 557.

PAR: 5.

Advertisement

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.573.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

RANK: 18.

KEY FACT: The par 5 played downwind and was easily reachable from the fairway. Patrick Reed went from the rough to the bunker and got up-and-down for birdie to take a one-shot lead. Bryson DeChambeau found the fairway and hit pitching wedge to 6 feet for eagle for a 68, the low round of the day. He was one behind.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor