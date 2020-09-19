Listen Live Sports

Key hole at the US Open

September 19, 2020 7:36 pm
 
MAMORANECK, N.Y. (AP) — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the U.S. Open:

HOLE: 18.

YARDAGE: 474.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.42.

RANK: 4.

KEY FACT: Matthew Wolff hit 4-iron off the tee that took a hop into and then out of the heavy rough, leaving him a 7-iron to 10 feet for birdie at a 65. That gave him a two-shot lead when Bryson DeChambeau missed the fairway, couldn’t reach the green and made bogey. Xander Schauffele and Harris English each made birdie that got them back to even par, five shots behind.

