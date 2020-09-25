On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Kikuchi scheduled to start for Mariners at Athletics

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 3:59 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (25-31, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (34-22, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Seattle: Yusei Kikuchi (2-4, 5.93 ERA) Oakland: Chris Bassitt (5-2, 2.57 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to play the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

The Athletics are 24-12 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 67 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads them with 14, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

The Mariners are 18-18 against teams from the AL West. Seattle has slugged .371 this season. Kyle Lewis leads the club with a .462 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 50 hits and has 25 RBIs.

Lewis leads the Mariners with 11 home runs and has 28 RBIs.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Dylan Moore: (concussion), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Jake Fraley: (quad), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

