Kim expected to start for the Cardinals against Padres

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 3:05 am
St. Louis Cardinals (30-28, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (37-23, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 5:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: St. Louis: Kwang Hyun Kim (3-0, 1.62 ERA in regular season) San Diego: Chris Paddack (4-5, 4.73 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Padres will host the Cardinals in the one-game NL wild-card playoff.

The Padres are 21-11 on their home turf.

The Cardinals have gone 16-15 away from home.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Wil Myers leads the Padres with 31 extra base hits and is batting .288.

Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and has 19 RBIs.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: (biceps), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (biceps), Jose Castillo: (lat), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (oblique), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

