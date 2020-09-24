Trending:
Kim scheduled to start as St. Louis hosts Milwaukee

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (27-28, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-26, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Milwaukee: Corbin Burnes (4-0, 1.77 ERA) St. Louis: Kwang Hyun Kim (2-0, 1.59 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Milwaukee will square off on Thursday.

The Cardinals are 19-16 against opponents from the NL Central. St. Louis has hit 48 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Tyler O’Neill leads them with seven, averaging one every 19.3 at-bats.

The Brewers have gone 17-18 against division opponents. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .344.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and is slugging .370.

Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .427.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Austin Dean: (right elbow).

Brewers: Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

