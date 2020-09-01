Listen Live Sports

Kings sign Austin Wagner, Carl Grundstrom to extensions

September 1, 2020 6:02 pm
 
1 min read
      

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Austin Wagner to a three-year, $3.4 million contract extension.

The Kings also signed forward Carl Grundstrom to a two-year, $1.45 million extension Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Wagner has spent most of the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted the physical wing in the fourth round in 2015. He had 12 goals and nine assists as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, and he added six goals and five assists this season while also leading Los Angeles with 145 hits.

Wagner and Grundstrom were due to be restricted free agents in the offseason.

Grundstrom had four assists in 13 games last season for the Kings, but the Swede spent most of the season with their AHL affiliate in Ontario. Grundstrom has five goals and five assists in 28 games for Los Angeles since the club acquired him from Toronto in January 2019.

The Kings’ most prominent remaining unsigned player is Trevor Lewis, an unrestricted free agent. The 33-year-old forward has spent his entire career in Los Angeles, and he played on both of the Kings’ Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2012 and 2014.

Defensemen Joakim Ryan and Ben Hutton also are unrestricted free agents, and defenseman Sean Walker is a restricted free agent. Forward Nikolai Prokhorkin returned to Russia in June.

The Kings finished the regular season with the NHL’s third-worst point total and missed the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 2009. Los Angeles has the second overall pick in the upcoming draft.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

