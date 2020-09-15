Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kitchen not back with Panthers amid report he kicked player

September 15, 2020 9:47 pm
 
1 min read
      

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Assistant coach Mike Kitchen will not return to the Florida Panthers next season among a series of staffing changes announced Tuesday.

Canada’s TSN reported Kitchen kicked a Panthers player on the bench during a game in January and the team held an internal investigation. A team spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking confirmation.

Kitchen oped out of coaching in the NHL’s postseason for personal reasons, saying in July: “It was a difficult decision to say the least but the right decision for me and my family.” The 64-year-old rejoined coach Joel Quenneville behind the bench this season for the first time since 2016-17, and the two won the Stanley Cup together twice with Chicago.

TSN reported Quenneville and former general manager Dale Tallon were notified of the incident after the game. The team did not renew Tallon’s contract and last month hired Bill Zito as its new GM.

Advertisement

Beyond Kitchen’s departure, longtime NHL executives Rick Dudley and Paul Fenton were named senior advisers to the GM, and recently retired player Gregory Campbell is the new vice president of player personnel and development after four years in player development with Columbus. Blake Geoffrion was named assistant to the GM, and P.J. Fenton has joined the scouting staff.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Winston S. Churchill conducts interoperability operations with British Royal Navy