Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Korn Ferry Tour-Evans Scholars Invitational Scores

September 12, 2020 7:29 pm
 
1 min read
      
Saturday
At Chicago Highlands Club
Westchester, Ill.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,490; Par: 72
Third Round

Curtis Thompson 68-65-68_201

Mito Pereira 74-64-66_204

Theo Humphrey 69-67-68_204

Paul Barjon 70-66-68_204

Advertisement

Trey Mullinax 66-70-68_204

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

Stephan Jaeger 70-65-69_204

Chris Naegel 68-71-67_206

Robby Ormand 68-69-69_206

Jimmy Stanger 69-67-70_206

Brad Brunner 68-64-74_206

Trevor Cone 72-67-68_207

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Braden Thornberry 70-67-70_207

Nick Voke 69-67-71_207

Brett Drewitt 75-66-66_207

Matt Atkins 69-67-71_207

Brad Hopfinger 69-66-72_207

Alex Chiarella 67-68-72_207

Evan Harmeling 72-69-66_207

Justin Hueber 68-71-69_208

Kevin Roy 73-67-68_208

Taylor Moore 69-69-70_208

Will Zalatoris 69-68-71_208

Mark Baldwin 69-67-72_208

Hayden Buckley 70-71-67_208

Adam Svensson 69-66-73_208

Martin Piller 70-69-70_209

Patrick Fishburn 70-68-71_209

Greyson Sigg 69-70-70_209

KK Limbhasut 71-67-71_209

Max Greyserman 69-71-69_209

Brady Schnell 67-71-71_209

Max Rottluff 70-67-72_209

Rico Hoey 69-68-72_209

Taylor Montgomery 71-70-68_209

Taylor Pendrith 71-68-71_210

Lee Hodges 71-68-71_210

Scott Gutschewski 70-70-70_210

Nick Hardy 69-71-70_210

Joey Garber 69-68-73_210

Zecheng Dou 70-67-73_210

Mickey DeMorat 73-68-69_210

Seth Fair 71-70-69_210

Erik Compton 71-67-73_211

Ben Kohles 70-68-73_211

Jack Maguire 71-69-71_211

Jared Wolfe 70-68-73_211

Ryan McCormick 70-70-71_211

David Kocher 68-69-74_211

Daniel Miernicki 74-67-70_211

Dylan Wu 70-69-73_212

Jordan Niebrugge 71-69-72_212

Chad Ramey 71-70-71_212

Nicolas Echavarria 68-71-74_213

Chase Wright 70-70-73_213

Brian Campbell 69-72-72_213

Sam Saunders 72-69-72_213

Steve LeBrun 72-69-72_213

Austen Truslow 72-69-72_213

Matt Ryan 68-71-75_214

Blayne Barber 67-71-76_214

Jamie Arnold 70-68-76_214

John Chin 69-72-73_214

James Nicholas 73-68-73_214

Eric Cole 73-68-73_214

Dawie van der Walt 72-69-74_215

Andres Gonzales 72-69-74_215

Scott Langley 70-71-74_215

David Lingmerth 69-71-80_220

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires