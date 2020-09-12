Korn Ferry Tour-Evans Scholars Invitational Scores

|Saturday
|At Chicago Highlands Club
|Westchester, Ill.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,490; Par: 72
|Third Round
Curtis Thompson 68-65-68_201
Mito Pereira 74-64-66_204
Theo Humphrey 69-67-68_204
Paul Barjon 70-66-68_204
Trey Mullinax 66-70-68_204
Stephan Jaeger 70-65-69_204
Chris Naegel 68-71-67_206
Robby Ormand 68-69-69_206
Jimmy Stanger 69-67-70_206
Brad Brunner 68-64-74_206
Trevor Cone 72-67-68_207
Braden Thornberry 70-67-70_207
Nick Voke 69-67-71_207
Brett Drewitt 75-66-66_207
Matt Atkins 69-67-71_207
Brad Hopfinger 69-66-72_207
Alex Chiarella 67-68-72_207
Evan Harmeling 72-69-66_207
Justin Hueber 68-71-69_208
Kevin Roy 73-67-68_208
Taylor Moore 69-69-70_208
Will Zalatoris 69-68-71_208
Mark Baldwin 69-67-72_208
Hayden Buckley 70-71-67_208
Adam Svensson 69-66-73_208
Martin Piller 70-69-70_209
Patrick Fishburn 70-68-71_209
Greyson Sigg 69-70-70_209
KK Limbhasut 71-67-71_209
Max Greyserman 69-71-69_209
Brady Schnell 67-71-71_209
Max Rottluff 70-67-72_209
Rico Hoey 69-68-72_209
Taylor Montgomery 71-70-68_209
Taylor Pendrith 71-68-71_210
Lee Hodges 71-68-71_210
Scott Gutschewski 70-70-70_210
Nick Hardy 69-71-70_210
Joey Garber 69-68-73_210
Zecheng Dou 70-67-73_210
Mickey DeMorat 73-68-69_210
Seth Fair 71-70-69_210
Erik Compton 71-67-73_211
Ben Kohles 70-68-73_211
Jack Maguire 71-69-71_211
Jared Wolfe 70-68-73_211
Ryan McCormick 70-70-71_211
David Kocher 68-69-74_211
Daniel Miernicki 74-67-70_211
Dylan Wu 70-69-73_212
Jordan Niebrugge 71-69-72_212
Chad Ramey 71-70-71_212
Nicolas Echavarria 68-71-74_213
Chase Wright 70-70-73_213
Brian Campbell 69-72-72_213
Sam Saunders 72-69-72_213
Steve LeBrun 72-69-72_213
Austen Truslow 72-69-72_213
Matt Ryan 68-71-75_214
Blayne Barber 67-71-76_214
Jamie Arnold 70-68-76_214
John Chin 69-72-73_214
James Nicholas 73-68-73_214
Eric Cole 73-68-73_214
Dawie van der Walt 72-69-74_215
Andres Gonzales 72-69-74_215
Scott Langley 70-71-74_215
David Lingmerth 69-71-80_220
