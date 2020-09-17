Kremer scheduled to start as Baltimore hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (31-18, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-27, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Blake Snell (4-1, 3.23 ERA) Baltimore: Dean Kremer (1-0, 1.64 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays travel to play the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

The Orioles are 11-18 against teams from the AL East. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .381.

The Rays are 23-12 against AL East Division teams. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .328, good for fourth in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the club with a mark of .359.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hanser Alberto leads the Orioles with 53 hits and has 16 RBIs.

Lowe leads the Rays with 13 home runs and has 31 RBIs.

INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (left knee).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

