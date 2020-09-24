Trending:
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Kuhl expected to start for the Pirates against the Cubs

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Chicago Cubs (32-24, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-39, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Alec Mills (5-4, 4.14 ERA) Pittsburgh: Chad Kuhl (1-3, 5.03 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Happ and the Cubs will take on the Pirates Thursday.

The Pirates are 15-24 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .278, last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the lineup with a mark of .319.

The Cubs are 22-17 against the rest of their division. The Chicago pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.83, Jon Lester paces the staff with a mark of 4.40.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 42 hits and has 19 RBIs.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 49 hits and has 28 RBIs.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Kevin Newman: (knee), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Rowan Wick: (oblique), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Ildemaro Vargas: (hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
10|1 12th Annual SECAF Awards Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit